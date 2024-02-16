BostonGene Announces Publication in Nature

A first-in-human trial using an oncolytic herpes virus to treat recurrent glioblastoma uncovers dynamic changes in the immune landscape of the peripheral blood and tumor microenvironment

Glioblastoma (GBM) is one of the most aggressive forms of high-grade gliomas characterized by the worst outcome in terms of survival, with rapid recurrence after neurosurgical resection and chemoradiation. Utilization of immunotherapy for GBM has been challenging due to the scarcity of infiltrating antitumor lymphocytes caused by a highly immunosuppressive or “lymphocyte-depleted” tumor microenvironment (TME). For recurrent GBMs and several other highly immunosuppressive solid cancers, novel treatment modalities capable of activating the immune TME into one more amenable to immunotherapy response are essential for improving patient outcomes.

In this first-in-human phase 1 trial, CAN-3110, an oncolytic herpes virus designed by Antonio Chiocca, MD, PhD, Harvey Cushing Neuro-oncology Laboratories, Department of Neurosurgery, Brigham and Women’s Hospital and his team, was injected into 41 GBM patients. The results demonstrated a single injection of CAN-3110 activated an antitumor immune response in GBM, inducing defined changes in T cell repertoires and tumor transcriptomic signatures. These findings are evidence that intralesional onolytic viruses can convert the immunosuppressive GBM TME to an immunoactivated state that is more responsive to immunotherapy.

“ Our discoveries offer robust human immunological and biological validation for intralesional oncolytic therapies. These treatments hold the promise of reshaping the typically immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment found in solid cancers into one that supports the body’s natural defenses against cancer,“ said Dr. Chiocca.

“ BostonGene’s innovative RNA-seq analytics lent novel insights into the dynamic changes associated with CAN-3110 therapy within the glioblastoma microenvironment,” said Nathan Fowler, MD, Chief Medical Officer at BostonGene. “ Looking to the future, we are excited at the possibilities of harnessing oncolytic viruses to transform immunosuppressive microenvironments across a range of solid cancer types.”

