BostonGene to Showcase Comprehensive Portfolio of Advanced Diagnostic Tools and Technologies at the 21st Japanese Society of Medical Oncology Annual Meeting

Presentations demonstrate the critical role of AI-driven solutions for evidence-based treatment decisions, ultimately improving patient outcomes

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BostonGene, a leading provider of AI-based molecular and immune profiling solutions, announced today that it will participate in the 21st Japanese Society of Medical Oncology (JSMO) Annual Meeting. The research conference will be held at the Nagoya Congress Center from February 22 to 24, bringing together a diverse tumor-agnostic academic society focused on pharmacologic therapy with the objective of delivering research to enhance the quality of life for all cancer patients.





BostonGene will deliver presentations demonstrating the utility of integrated genomic and transcriptomic profiling in identifying clinically relevant alterations for treatment decision-making and describe the development of AI-based analytical tools and pipelines to comprehensively understand each patient’s disease.

Details about the abstracts selected for presentation are below:

Oral presentations

1) An ML-based tool for predicting tissue of origin for cancer of unknown primary based on genomic and transcriptomic data



When: Friday, February 23 | 15:00 – 16:30 JST



Session: Oral Session 9



Speaker: Nathan Fowler, MD, Chief Medical Officer, BostonGene

2) Aggregated analysis of integrated whole exome (WES) and whole transcriptome (WTS) sequencing in 1,000 cancer patients



When: Saturday, February 24 | 8:20 – 9:20 JST



Session: Mini Oral Session 60



Speaker: Nathan Fowler, MD, Chief Medical Officer, BostonGene

3) An HRD scoring system based on long-focal copy number alterations that predicts PARP inhibitor response



When: Saturday, February 24 | 15:30 – 16:30 JST



Session: Mini Oral Session 53



Speaker: Nathan Fowler, MD, Chief Medical Officer, BostonGene

Poster presentation

4) Tertiary lymphoid structure (TLS) and stromal tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (sTIL) AI-based detection in breast cancer



When: Friday, February 23 |11:30 – 12:15 JST



Session: Poster Session 77



Speaker: Nathan Fowler, MD, Chief Medical Officer, BostonGene

BostonGene Japan Inc. was established in 2023 as a Tokyo-based joint venture by BostonGene, NEC, and Japan Industrial Partners to advance personalized medicine and improve patient outcomes dramatically. Equipping cancer care centers in Japan with BostonGene solutions expands patient access to genomic testing and personalized treatments. Additionally, Japanese researchers and biopharmaceutical companies benefit from biomarker-driven therapy development through BostonGene industry solutions.

To learn more or schedule a meeting with BostonGene during the event, please contact Zlata Polyakova at zlata.polyakova@bostongene.com.

About BostonGene Corporation

BostonGene has a mission to provide transformative, AI-integrated molecular analytics and biomarker discovery for precision matching of therapies to improve the lives of patients living with cancer and other immune-related diseases. BostonGene’s concierge-service model provides customized client solutions using a multi-omic approach prioritized for real-world impact to optimize standard-of-care therapies, accelerate research and provide cost-effective, measurable data-driven results. BostonGene’s tests reveal key drivers of each patient’s unique disease profile, including an in-depth profile of the immune microenvironment, actionable mutations, biomarkers of response to diverse therapies, and recommended therapies. Through these comprehensive analyses, BostonGene’s tests generate a personalized roadmap for therapeutic decision-making for each patient. For more information, visit BostonGene at http://www.BostonGene.com.

Contacts

Media:

BostonGene



Erin O’Reilly



+1-617-283-2285



Erin.Oreilly@BostonGene.com