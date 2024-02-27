Brightcore Energy Commences Construction on Innovative Geothermal Project at Bard College

Geothermal heating and cooling system to further Bard’s already advanced sustainability initiatives and its first application of the technology to transform an existing building with a fossil-fuel-fired boiler plant and conventional chiller system to a ground-source heat exchanger and heat pump plant.

ARMONK, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Brightcore Energy, a leading provider of end-to-end renewable energy solutions is pleased to announce that it has commenced construction of a new state-of-the-art geothermal heating and cooling project at Bard College, a private liberal arts college founded in 1860 in Annandale-on-Hudson, NY. The new system will replace the aging, fossil fuel-fired system currently in operation in The Charles P. Stevenson Jr, Library.









Brightcore is serving as the turnkey provider of the project, delivering a full scope of services, from the feasibility and design, drilling and ground loop installation, mechanical connections, incentive procurement, and upon completion, ongoing system performance monitoring. The initial scope includes 50 boreholes, drilled to a depth of 500 ft, that will contain the 1-¼ in diameter geothermal loops and thermally enhanced grout.

“We are very excited to be working with Bard College. From their leadership to their student body, this is an institution that is incredibly focused on sustainability,” said Mike Richter, President of Brightcore Energy. “We truly enjoy working with all our clients, learning about their operations and their motivations for implementing energy conservation measures. Seeing the passion that the Bard College community has for conservation and sustainability firsthand is so encouraging and admirable. It’s a perfect complement to the natural beauty of their Hudson Valley campus.”

Dan Smith, Energy Manager & Special Projects Coordinator at Bard College added, “Bard College has been an early adopter of geothermal, with some systems on campus dating to the late 1980’s. It is the default for all new construction projects, and nearly 38% of the campus building area utilizes the technology. However, converting the rest of the existing building stock is an entirely new set of challenges, especially when infrastructure is 50 to 100 or more years old. The Library Project will be our first effort to transform an existing building, with an oil-fire boiler plant and conventional chiller system, to a ground-source heat exchanger and heat pump plant. We are excited to partner with Brightcore and to tap its technical and financial expertise for this crucial step on Bard’s path to achieve carbon-neutrality.”

The geothermal heating and cooling system further progresses Bard College’s mission-driven focus on sustainability efforts. Through its Office of Sustainability, the College has pledged to achieve carbon-neutrality by 2035 and has made significant and measurable progress in meeting that commitment. The project underlines the nationwide growth in educational institutions seeking to lower their carbon footprint and environmental impact by optimizing their energy usage and replacing inefficient and aging infrastructure.

About Brightcore Energy

Brightcore Energy, based in Armonk NY, is a leading provider of integrated end-to-end clean energy solutions to the commercial and institutional market. Solutions include high-efficiency heating and cooling systems (geothermal) for both new construction and existing building retrofits, commercial-grade solar, LED lighting and controls, energy storage, electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, smart building solutions, and other emerging technologies. Brightcore’s turnkey, end-to-end solutions encompass; preliminary modeling & feasibility, design, financing & incentive management, construction & implementation, and system performance monitoring. Visit www.BrightcoreEnergy.com to learn more.

About Bard College

Founded in 1860, Bard College is a four-year, residential college of the liberal arts and sciences located 90 miles north of New York City. With the addition of the Montgomery Place estate, Bard’s campus consists of nearly 1,000 parklike acres in the Hudson River Valley. It offers bachelor of arts, bachelor of science, and bachelor of music degrees, with majors in more than 40 academic programs; graduate degrees in 13 programs; eight early colleges; and numerous dual-degree programs nationally and internationally. Building on its 163-year history as a competitive and innovative undergraduate institution, Bard College has expanded its mission as a private institution acting in the public interest across the country and around the world to meet broader student needs and increase access to liberal arts education. The undergraduate program at our main campus in upstate New York has a reputation for scholarly excellence, a focus on the arts, and civic engagement. Bard is committed to enriching culture, public life, and democratic discourse by training tomorrow’s thought leaders. For more information about Bard College, visit bard.edu.

Contacts

Brightcore Energy LLC



Michael Tracy



VP, Marketing 914-719-6027



michael.tracy@brightcoreenergy.com