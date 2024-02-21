Bumble Inc. Transforms Executive Leadership Team, Setting the Stage for the Next Chapter of Growth

Ali Rayl appointed Chief Product Officer; Antoine Leblond appointed Chief Technology Officer; David Ard appointed Chief People Officer; Bumble Veteran Selby Drummond named Chief Marketing Officer

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) today announced the transformation of the company’s executive leadership team with the appointment of four seasoned executives to enable and drive Bumble’s next chapter of growth through an intense focus on product, innovation, people and brand.

Ali Rayl has been appointed Chief Product Officer, Antoine Leblond as Chief Technology Officer, David Ard as Chief People Officer, and Selby Drummond was promoted to Chief Marketing Officer. All four executives will report to Chief Executive Officer Lidiane Jones, who joined the company in January.

“ I am thrilled to bring these proven technology leaders to Bumble to help unlock the next chapter of growth and opportunity for Bumble,” Jones said. “ With Ali, Antoine, David and Selby leading critical functions of our business, we are well-equipped to capture the opportunities ahead of us and advance our mission to create healthy and equitable relationships throughout our customers’ lives, while ensuring a sharp focus on creating the best user experience in our products.”

These executive leadership appointments will be transformative for Bumble and will drive innovation across the organization. Each executive brings deep expertise in technology-led industries and a unique skill set to accelerate the company’s innovation, product, people, and brand strategies.

Jones added, “ I know Bumble will benefit from Ali’s experience overseeing viral user growth, Antoine’s deep engineering, product and software expertise, and David’s track record as a people leader in the technology industry. Selby has been integral to Bumble’s success, and through her expanded role, she will help enable us to further our reach and build even more meaningful connections.”

Ali Rayl, Chief Product Officer



As Chief Product Officer, Ali Rayl will oversee the end-to-end experience for Bumble Inc.’s customers across its portfolio of products, including all Product, Safety, Research and Customer Care.

Prior to joining Bumble, Ali spent 11 years with Slack in key roles across the product team, including interim Chief Product Officer, Senior Vice President of Product, and Head of Global Customer Support. Most recently, she served as Senior Vice President of Product, where she oversaw the app’s customer experience and communications capabilities as a platform.

While in product leadership roles, she focused on all aspects of making Slack a better product for its users, from core product infrastructure improvements to transformative new features, everyday quality-of-life improvements, and user safety, among others. Prior to her leadership roles, she created Slack’s customer feedback flywheel that led to thousands of feature enhancements and product fixes. Ali received an undergraduate degree from The University of Colorado, Boulder. She will be based in London.

Antoine Leblond, Chief Technology Officer



As Chief Technology Officer, Antoine Leblond will be responsible for the technological vision for all of Bumble Inc., leveraging foundational and emerging technologies, such as AI, to deliver more compelling and positive experiences for all users.

Most recently, Antoine served as Sonos’ Senior Vice President of Software for six years, where he played a pivotal role in the company’s growth and innovation trajectory. While at Sonos, Leblond led a significant expansion of the software team and was instrumental in driving the development of cutting-edge software investments that enhanced the functionality and user experience of Sonos products.

Antoine began his career at Microsoft, where he spent 25 years in various roles. He began as a developer, went on to become Senior Vice President of the Microsoft Office product organization and ended his tenure as Senior Vice President, Windows Services. Leblond received an undergraduate degree from McGill University in Montreal. He will join Bumble in March and is based in Seattle.

David Ard, Chief People Officer



As Chief People Officer, David Ard will be responsible for developing and executing Bumble Inc.’s people strategies, fostering a positive workplace culture, overseeing talent acquisition and development, and ensuring the well-being and engagement of Bumble employees.

David was most recently Senior Vice President, Employee Success at Salesforce, where he directed the people strategy and teams at Slack. Prior to working at Salesforce and Slack, he served as the Executive Vice President, Chief People Officer for Equinox Group, leading the evolution of all people practices in support of a significant operating model, culture and infrastructure transformation for the luxury fitness and lifestyle brand. He began his career at the Gap Inc. companies, holding several different roles during his 15-year tenure, including the Global Head of People & Communications for the Gap and Old Navy brands. David received his undergraduate degree from the University of Central Florida. He joined Bumble in February and is based in New York City.

Selby Drummond, Chief Marketing Officer



Selby Drummond has been promoted to Chief Marketing Officer, where she oversees Brand, Marketing, Growth and Creative teams across the portfolio. She joined the company in September 2020. She will continue to oversee social impact, ensuring that Bumble’s activities align with its mission and values.

As a long-tenured and proven leader, her familiarity with the portfolio of brands, products, and users gives her an advantage in the fast-moving marketing landscape and allows for continuity in Bumble’s mission-led approach to creating Kind Connections.

Prior to Bumble, Selby served as Snapchat’s Global Head of Fashion and Beauty Partnerships for two years and was formerly an Editorial Senior Director with American Vogue from 2011. She received an undergraduate degree from Columbia University and is based in New York City.

About Bumble Inc.



Bumble Inc. is the parent company of Bumble, Bumble for Friends, Badoo, Fruitz and Official. The Bumble platform enables people to build healthy and equitable relationships, through Kind Connections. Founded by Whitney Wolfe Herd in 2014, Bumble was one of the first dating apps built with women at the center and connects people across dating (Bumble Date), friendship (Bumble For Friends) and professional networking (Bumble Bizz). Badoo, which was founded in 2006, is one of the pioneers of web and mobile dating products. Fruitz, founded in 2017, encourages open and honest communication of dating intentions through playful fruit metaphors. Official is an app for couples that promotes open and honest communication between partners and was founded in 2020.

For more information about Bumble, please visit www.bumble.com and follow @Bumble on social platforms.

Contacts

Investor Contact



ir@team.bumble.com

Media Contact



press@team.bumble.com