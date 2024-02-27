CleverTap partners with Zoomcar to drive customer engagement on their app

Mountain View, Calif, & Mumbai, India, Feb 27, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – CleverTap, the all-in-one engagement platform, today announced its partnership with Zoomcar, the leading marketplace for car sharing in emerging markets, to elevate user engagement and drive business growth. This strategic partnership will help Zoomcar elevate its customer engagement strategy by crafting personalized interactions that resonate with individual preferences and needs.

Through real-time insights Zoomcar will be able to truly understand user behaviors and preferences, further facilitating targeted re-engagement campaigns and win-back offers. With a keen focus on enhancing user retention and engagement, Zoomcar will be able to foster long-lasting customer relationships and ultimately maximize customer lifetime value.

This partnership will enable Zoomcar to craft personalized campaigns, conduct A/B testing, and optimize omni-channel experiences. Zoomcar will be able to promote specific car models, rental packages, enhance overall campaign effectiveness, maximize bookings and revenue, and connect seamlessly with users across channels. This holistic approach aims to not only increase traffic at the top of the funnel but also to improve reachability and deliver personalized messages to a larger volume of users.

Through this partnership, CleverTap and Zoomcar aim to achieve:

Improved Retention

Enhanced User Stickiness

Elevated User Engagement and Conversions

Increased Monthly Active Users (MAU)

Higher Deliverability Rate

Greg Moran, CEO and co-founder Zoomcar said, “Zoomcar’s customers look for convenient and independent self drive travel options with a growing need for personalized communication with custom recommendations of car options that cater to their various needs. With CleverTap, we aim to bridge the gap and deliver quick, relevant and personalized communication to drive higher engagement and conversions.”

Sidharth Pisharoti, Chief Revenue Officer, CleverTap said, “Zoomcar has been a prominent player in India’s self drive car sharing landscape for years, shaping how Indians experience the convenience of on-demand transportation. We’re excited to be partnering with them to help elevate their customer engagement. Through our cutting-edge platform, we will deliver unparalleled hyper-personalized experiences, contributing to their sustained business growth. Together, we will bring innovation and convenience to the forefront of the industry.”

About CleverTap

CleverTap is the all-in-one engagement platform that helps brands unlock limitless customer lifetime value by helping them create personalized experiences to retain their most valuable customers. The platform empowers businesses to orchestrate experiences for individuals across their lifecycles and design personalized journeys that span a lifetime. It offers analytics that encompasses every aspect of the lifecycle, enabling businesses to measure and optimize each experience in real time. Its unique AI capability is insightful, empathetic, and prescriptive, facilitating smarter and faster decisions. The all-in-one platform unifies experiences from every touchpoint, paving the way for a new era of customer engagement.

The platform is powered by TesseractDB™ – the world’s first purpose-built database for customer engagement, offering both speed and economies of scale.

CleverTap is trusted by 2000 customers, including Electronic Arts, TiltingPoint, Gamebasics, Big Fish, MobilityWare, TED, English Premier League, TD Bank, Carousell, AirAsia, Papa John’s, and Tesco.

Backed by leading investors such as Peak XV Partners, Tiger Global, Accel, CDPQ, and 360 One, the company is headquartered in Mountain View, California, with presence in San Francisco, New York, São Paulo, Bogota, London, Amsterdam, Sofia, Dubai, Mumbai, Bangalore, Singapore, and Jakarta.

For more information, visit clevertap.com or follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/clevertap/

X: https://twitter.com/CleverTap

About Zoomcar

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Zoomcar is a leading marketplace for car sharing focused on emerging markets. The Zoomcar community connects hosts with guests, who choose from a selection of cars for use at affordable prices, promoting sustainable, smart transportation solutions in growing markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release may represent CleverTap’s belief in connection with future events and may be forward-looking statements, or statements of future expectations based on currently available information. CleverTap cautions that such statements are naturally subject to risks and uncertainties that could result in the actual outcome being absolutely different from the results anticipated by the statements mentioned in the press release.

Factors such as the development of general economic conditions affecting our business, future market conditions, our ability to maintain cost advantages, uncertainty with respect to earnings, corporate actions, client concentration, reduced demand, liability or damages in our service contracts, unusual catastrophic loss events, war, political instability, changes in government policies or laws, legal restrictions impacting our business, impact of pandemic, epidemic, any natural calamity and other factors that are naturally beyond our control, changes in the capital markets and other circumstances may cause the actual events or results to be materially different, from those anticipated by such statements. CleverTap does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, completeness or updated or revised status of such statements. Therefore, in no case whatsoever will CleverTap and its affiliate companies be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction.

