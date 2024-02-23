CloudMD and Bristol Health Medical Group Announce the Launch of the Breakthrough Deviceless Remote Patient Monitoring Program

Bristol Health Embraces Innovation by Launching its Inaugural Remote Patient Monitoring Program Utilizing CloudMD’s HealthyLYF Platform

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – February 22, 2024) – CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (TSXV: DOC) (OTCQX: DOCRF) (FSE: 6PH) (the “Company” or “CloudMD“), a healthcare technology and innovative health services company transforming the delivery of care, and Bristol Health Medical Group (“Bristol Health”), a cornerstone in healthcare excellence, are excited to formally announce the launch of a Deviceless Remote Patient Monitoring Program to patients of Bristol Health. The roll out to patients of the program, which was previously announced on August 23, 2023, is a significant milestone for Bristol Health and CloudMD.

Bristol Health’s EMR system is now fully integrated with CloudMD’s HealthLYF platform to ensure a seamless workflow process for medical staff, comprehensive medical record keeping, and improved care coordination. This marks a sea change in patient monitoring, eliminating the need for external medical devices while significantly enhancing the quality and efficiency of delivering remote healthcare services. The streamlined approach ensures accessibility and convenience, allowing patients to effortlessly monitor their health, receive personalized insights, and engage in proactive care without needing additional devices, fostering a patient-friendly and inclusive healthcare experience using their smartphone.

Through this exciting partnership, Bristol Health’s extensive network, encompassing 115 healthcare providers and their over 25,000 Medicare patients are set to benefit from access to the CloudMD HealthLYF Platform. Patients can effortlessly capture vital health data directly from their smartphones and actively participate in managing their health. The platform also offers access to CloudMD’s comprehensive digital health education resources, ensuring patients and clinics under Bristol Health’s umbrella have a holistic and informed approach to their well-being.

“Bristol is delighted to partner with CloudMD to unveil this ground-breaking program. We selected CloudMD for this critical service due to their ability to deliver outcome-focused innovation and advanced technology, which is very well aligned with our commitment to superior patient outcomes,” said Dr. Andrew Lim, Medical Director, Bristol Health Medical Group. “Working with CloudMD to provide our patients a fully integrated, deviceless RPM solution enables us to significantly reduce the complexity and costs of disease management and better support those dealing with chronic conditions such as diabetes and hypertension. This further ensures that our dedicated staff is able to deliver on our mission of providing exceptional healthcare solutions.”

CloudMD’s HealthLYF Platform

CloudMD’s HealthLYF platform transforms healthcare engagement by harnessing the widespread accessibility of smartphones, empowering patients to actively manage their well-being via a user-friendly application. With a simple tap, individuals can effortlessly capture readings, monitor their health, and adhere to medication regimens using smartphones. This vital health data is then securely transmitted to healthcare providers, enabling seamless remote monitoring, personalized insights, and timely interventions. The software’s cutting-edge technology incorporates advanced AI and deep learning algorithms, employing Remote Photoplethysmography (rPPG) to extract diverse health measurements within seconds. The HealthLYF platform ensures accurate analysis and delivery of vital signs and biomarker measurements by combining computer vision, signal processing, and machine learning techniques.

Recognizing the increased occurrence of mental health issues among those experiencing physical health issues, the platform also includes access to complementary services from CloudMD’s extensive portfolio of mental health and education services. This includes a vast digital health education library with content from one of the world’s most widely used medical information resources. In addition, healthcare providers can now subscribe to CloudMD’s industry-leading Therapist Assisted, Internet Cognitive Behaviour Therapy (“TAiCBT”) as a standalone option or added to RPM programs.

Key Program Features:

Seamless Patient Monitoring: The ground-breaking program introduces an innovative, deviceless approach to remote patient monitoring. Using any device and the CloudMD HealthyLYF platform, patients can effortlessly monitor their health using their smartphones, eliminating the necessity for external devices and fostering a more convenient and inclusive healthcare experience.

Enhanced Connectivity: The program is designed to enhance connectivity between patients and healthcare providers. By leveraging state-of-the-art technology, CloudMD and Bristol have created a solution that promotes real-time communication and data sharing, fostering a collaborative and efficient healthcare ecosystem.

Scalability/Adaptability: CloudMD’s Deviceless RPM solution is adaptable to a wide variety of healthcare settings, making it scalable for various patient populations and clinical environments, including integrating EMR systems.

Patient-Centric Engagement: With a focus on patient engagement, CloudMD’s deviceless monitoring program provides a user-friendly interface, enabling patients to actively participate in their healthcare journey. This approach promotes self-care and empowers individuals to make informed decisions about their well-being.

“We are excited to be selected by Bristol Health Medical Group to provide their first Deviceless Remote Patient Monitoring solution. The Bristol Health organization has long been known for its commitment to patient-centric innovation to deliver exceptional care, which validates the strength of CloudMD’s Deviceless RPM solution,” said Nathan Lane, EVP Health & Productivity Solutions, CloudMD. “By facilitating early intervention, offering personalized care, and empowering patients in the comfort of their homes, this collaboration not only eases the strain on team members at Bristol Group healthcare facilities but also promises to significantly improve overall patient health outcomes.”

About CloudMD Software & Services

CloudMD is an innovative North American healthcare service provider focused on empowering healthier living by combining leading-edge technology with an exceptional national network of healthcare professionals. Every day, our employees and healthcare providers live our values of delivering excellence, collaboration, connected communication, and accountability to solve complex health problems. CloudMD’s industry-leading workplace health and wellbeing solution, Kii, supports members and their families with a personalized and connected healthcare experience across mental, physical, and occupational health. Kii delivers superior clinical health outcomes, consistent high engagement, and measurable ROI for payers such as employers, educational institutions, associations, governments, and insurers. CloudMD is also a market leader in workplace absence management through data-driven prevention, intervention, and return-to-work programs.

In addition, the Company sells health and productivity tools to hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare service providers to empower them to deliver better care. Visit www. cloudmdus.com to learn more about the RPM solution and the HealhyLYF platform, or www.cloudmd.ca to learn more about the Company’s comprehensive healthcare offerings.

About Bristol Health Medical Group:

Founded in 1921, Bristol Health is the leading health provider for those who live and work in the Greater Bristol area. Bristol Health has earned national recognition for its commitment to patient safety and for providing outstanding patient care. With now more than 20 locations throughout central Connecticut, Bristol Health has grown from a 154-bed community hospital to an integrated healthcare network providing a full-continuum of services – from emergent, primary and specialty care to skilled nursing, home care and hospice and emergency transportation.

Visit www.bristolhealth.org to learn more about the many health care services Bristol Health provide.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of Canadian securities laws, including statements about the Company’s focus and expectations for 2024. These statements are based upon information currently available to CloudMD’s management. All information that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward‐looking statements. In some cases, forward‐looking statements may be identified by the use of terms such as “forecast”, “assumption” and other similar expressions or future or conditional terms such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “may”, “plan”, “predict”, “project”, “will”, “would”, and “should”. Forward-Looking statements contained in this news release are based on certain factors and assumptions made by management of CloudMD based on their current expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs regarding their business and CloudMD does not provide any assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations. While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to them, they may prove to be incorrect. Such forward‐looking statements are not guarantees of future events or performance and by their nature involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those risks described in the Company’s MD&A (which is filed under the Company’s issuer profile on SEDAR+ and can be accessed at www.sedarplus.ca), that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward‐looking statements. Although CloudMD has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward‐looking statements, other factors may cause actions, events or results to be different than anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could vary or differ materially from those anticipated in such forward‐looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward‐looking information. CloudMD does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

“Karen Adams”

Chief Executive Officer

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, CONTACT:

CloudMD

Investor Relations

Investors@cloudmd.ca

1-647-484-1405

Bristol Health Group

Media Inquiries

Kaitlyn Stankus

1-860-585-3002

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/198869