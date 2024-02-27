Conceal Unveils Integration with SentinelOne® to Fortify Web Security

AUGUSTA, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#browsersecurity—Conceal, a leader in cybersecurity solutions and SentinelOne Technology Alliance Partner, proudly announces the launch of an integration between ConcealBrowse™, an AI-powered secure browser extension, and the SentinelOne Singularity™ Platform. This strategic integration empowers organizations with an advanced defense against web-based cyber threats such as phishing and credential theft through integration with SentinelOne’s proactive monitoring capabilities and enables them to intervene early in the kill chain to disrupt cyber-attacks.





ConcealBrowse offers a unique vantage point into browser activity, providing crucial insights for early threat detection. The native post-processing plugin further streamlines integration, facilitating the ingestion of scanned URL events into the SentinelOne Singularity Data Lake and emphasizes Conceal’s commitment to providing comprehensive cybersecurity solutions in collaboration with SentinelOne. Business benefits include a reduced risk of phishing and web-based attacks, enhanced security time to value with ConcealBrowse’s lightweight extension paired with an out-of-the-box integration to SentinelOne, and improved capabilities for Security Operations Centers (SOCs) to detect, respond, and hunt web-based threats through SentinelOne’s enriched telemetry.

“The integration of ConcealBrowse with SentinelOne marks a significant step in our mission to defend organizations against web-based threats,” said Gordon Lawson, CEO of Conceal. “By securing the human element—the most vulnerable part of any organization—we aim to reduce the risk of destructive and costly cyber-attacks dramatically. Together with SentinelOne, we empower organizations to stay ahead of ever-evolving web threats.”

“We are excited to be partnering with Conceal to maximize value to our joint customers,” said Akhil Kapoor, Vice President of Cloud, OEM & Technology Partnerships, SentinelOne. “SentinelOne’s AI-powered prevention, detection, and response capabilities, in combination with Conceal’s AI-powered secure browser extension, provides a comprehensive, automated, and integrated approach to cybersecurity that enables enterprises to protect their business against the most advanced threats today and tomorrow.”

“ConcealBrowse is a core technology in our mission to protect our users from phishing and other web threats,” said Bilal McDonald, Lead Cybersecurity Engineer at K. Hovnanian Homes. “By simply enabling the post-process plug-in in the ConcealBrowse dashboard, we now can easily add ConcealBrowse telemetry to our SentinelOne Singularity Platform for better detection and response.”

“SentinelOne and Conceal are both best-in-class technology partners for our cyber incident response and managed services practices,” said Terry Oehring, CEO of Solis. “We’re very pleased to see this integration and value the fact it is vendor-maintained, so we can better focus our resources on defending customers against advanced attacks.”

The SentinelOne Singularity Marketplace is an ecosystem of integrated applications that extend the capabilities of the SentinelOne Singularity Platform to unify prevention, detection, and response across attack surfaces. Organizations can integrate any security applications and tools, regardless of vendor, into a single platform with codeless integrations, data ingestion, and security actions across hundreds of tools. For more information about Conceal and the integration with SentinelOne, please visit https://info.conceal.io/sentinel-one.

About Conceal

Conceal’s mission is to defend organizations against web-based threats. ConcealBrowse is a private, lightweight, easy-to-deploy AI-powered browser extension that detects, prevents, and shields users from ever-evolving phishing, credential theft, and other sophisticated social engineering attacks. By securing the most vulnerable part of any organization, the human using a web browser, ConcealBrowse dramatically reduces the risk of destructive and costly cyber-attacks.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne is a global leader in AI-powered security. SentinelOne’s Singularity™ Platform detects, prevents, and responds to cyber-attacks at machine speed, empowering organizations to secure endpoints, cloud workloads, containers, identities, and mobile and network-connected devices with speed, accuracy, and simplicity. Over 11,500 customers, including Fortune 10, Fortune 500, and Global 2000 companies, as well as prominent governments, trust SentinelOne to secure the future today. To learn more, visit www.sentinelone.com

