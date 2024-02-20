CrossCountry Consulting Opens Dallas Office to Meet Growing Demand

Appointment of two Dallas-based senior advisors to support market expansion

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CrossCountry Consulting, a leading business advisory firm, today announced the opening of an office in Dallas, Texas. Launched in response to greater market demand across the Southwest region, the addition of the Dallas office represents a milestone in CrossCountry’s continued growth and ability to serve companies nationwide.





CrossCountry has been steadily adding clients and hiring team members in Texas for the past several years. The firm will leverage their teams in Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston metro, and Austin-San Antonio to serve companies across the region; the forming of the Dallas office follows the continuous success and rapid growth of the firm’s existing offices in Washington, D.C., Boston, Chicago, New York, San Francisco, and Seattle. As a leading provider of specialized finance, operations, and technology advisory services for CFOs and their C-suite peers, CrossCountry partners with Fortune 500 companies, emerging-growth market leaders, and private equity sponsors to create present and future enterprise value through tailored integrated solutions across three core domains: Accounting and Risk, Technology-Enabled Transformation, and Transactions.

“The expansion into the Texas market is an exciting next step in our business growth strategy and enables us to better serve our clients and provide new development opportunities for our people,” said Erik Linn, CrossCountry Consulting’s Co-Founder and Managing Partner. “Through our expanded presence across Texas, we look forward to supporting the evolving needs of our clients, and our teams will continue to deliver the exceptional service, better experience, and solutions that our clients expect from us.”

To further aid growth in the Texas market, CrossCountry has appointed two new Dallas-based members to its Board of Advisors who will play an instrumental role in directing the firm’s market strategy and supporting the needs of clients in the region: Debra von Storch, a former EY senior partner; and John Kunasek, former KPMG client lead partner.

“I am honored to join the CrossCountry Consulting Advisory Board,” said von Storch. “I look forward to helping the firm to continue to grow its Texas market presence with entrepreneurial-spirited and market-leading companies.”

“I have lived in the Dallas-Fort Worth area for the past 30 years and have enjoyed serving clients in the Southwest across all segments of the energy industry,” said Kunasek. “I am excited about joining CrossCountry as a senior advisor and help to introduce the extensive opportunities which exist in this rapidly growing market.”

Von Storch has over four decades of experience guiding companies through their growth journey, including providing global business leadership, strategic tax and transaction planning, and capital market and private equity services. Kunasek has over 30 years of experience leading advisory engagements in areas including strategy, M&A, business process improvement, management reporting, and risk management and compliance.

About CrossCountry Consulting

CrossCountry Consulting is a leading provider of specialized finance, operations, and technology advisory services. As a trusted advisor to Fortune 500 companies, emerging growth market leaders, and private equity sponsors, the firm solves today’s most pressing challenges and creates present and future enterprise value through accounting and risk, technology-enabled transformation, and transaction solutions. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., CrossCountry has employees across the United States and in strategic international locations. With an unwavering commitment to providing a better experience, they are regularly recognized as a best place to work. Learn more at crosscountry-consulting.com.

