DC Healthcare Announces Expansion with New Branches in Johor Bahru and Ipoh

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – DC Healthcare Holdings Bhd (“DC Healthcare”; BM: DCHCARE), an aesthetic medical services provider specialising in the provision of non-invasive and minimally invasive procedures, is pleased to announce the openings of the Group’s new branches in Johor Bahru (Taman Molek), and Ipoh (Bandar Seri Botani). These new facilities underscore DC Healthcare’s ongoing commitment to extending reach and making premier aesthetic treatments more accessible across Malaysia.

Equipped with advanced aesthetic technologies and staffed by a team of seasoned professionals, the new branches reflect DC Healthcare’s dedication to excellence and patient-centered care. The introduction of these facilities aligns with the Group’s strategic vision to enhance its service portfolio and fortify the presence within the aesthetic medicine industry.

Read more10 Common Workplace Injuries

Dr. Chong Tze Sheng, Managing Director of DC Healthcare, shared his insights on the expansion, “The inauguration of our new branches in Johor Bahru and Ipoh, are key milestones in our journey of growth. These developments not only enhance our service capabilities but also bring us closer to our clients, offering them unparalleled access to top-tier aesthetic solutions. We are excited about the future and remain committed to leading the way in aesthetic medicine in Malaysia and beyond.”

Johor Bahru Branch
Johor Bahru Branch
Ipoh Branch
Ipoh Branch

Dr. Chong Tze Sheng, Managing Director of DC Healthcare, shared his insights on the expansion, “The inauguration of our new branches in Johor Bahru and Ipoh, are key milestones in our journey of growth. These developments not only enhance our service capabilities but also bring us closer to our clients, offering them unparalleled access to top-tier aesthetic solutions. We are excited about the future and remain committed to leading the way in aesthetic medicine in Malaysia and beyond.”

Dr. Chong Tze Sheng, Managing Director of DC Healthcare
Dr. Chong Tze Sheng, Managing Director of DC Healthcare
Read moreLeading Canadian Home Improvement Retailer Extends Fortinet Secure SD-WAN Across 1,100+ Network Edges

As DC Healthcare continues to navigate the evolving landscape of aesthetic medicine, its strategic initiatives with the branch expansions, position the Group well for sustained success and leadership in the industry.

DC Healthcare Holdings Bhd [BM: DCHCARE; 0283] https://dchealthcareholdings.com/

Read moreNozomi Networks Guardian NSG-M Receives ANSSI-CSPN Certification

Copyright 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com

Related Stories

BLUETTI Launches SwapSolar on Indiegogo, Elevating Your Outdoor Experience

Flex is not dead: Why WeWork’s collapse won’t spell the end of the industry

Emirates NBD joins Dubai FinTech Summit as the Premium Banking Partner

26th Edition of Digital Transformation summit: Sydney

Avanti Communications Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement With Telesat as Part of New Multi-Orbit Strategy

Media Advisory: Surescripts’ Data & Analytics Chief Nowak to Speak at ViVE 2024 on Digital Technology, AI and Advancing Health Intelligence Sharing

You may have missed

BLUETTI Launches SwapSolar on Indiegogo, Elevating Your Outdoor Experience

Flex is not dead: Why WeWork’s collapse won’t spell the end of the industry

Emirates NBD joins Dubai FinTech Summit as the Premium Banking Partner

26th Edition of Digital Transformation summit: Sydney

DC Healthcare Announces Expansion with New Branches in Johor Bahru and Ipoh

error: Content is protected !!