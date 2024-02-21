Durlston Partners Welcomes Vikram Tandon to Strengthen Its Portfolio Management & Quant Recruitment Services

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Durlston Partners, a leading recruitment firm specializing in Technology, Quantitative Finance, Data Science, and Digital Assets, proudly announces the addition of Vikram Tandon as a seasoned consultant in financial services executive recruiting. Tandon brings over two decades of distinguished experience, bolstering the firm’s capabilities in Commodities, Global Macro, Quant/Systematic Investing, and Fintech sectors.


“Vikram’s wealth of experience significantly strengthens our ability to provide exceptional talent advisory services,” said Meraj Bahram, Managing Partner at Durlston Partners in London. “His proven track record in financial services executive recruiting aligns perfectly with our commitment to excellence and client satisfaction.”

Tandon’s career reflects a commitment to excellence and transformative leadership, spanning Portfolio Management, Investment Banking, Asset & Wealth Management, Fixed Income, Equities, DCM, FX Sales & Trading, and Risk.

“A big thank you to Meraj and the partners for bringing me into this talented team,” said Vikram Tandon. “We’re all set to deliver exceptional results for our clients across the buy side.”

As a Partner at Options Group for nearly fifteen years, Tandon has since led smaller executive search firms in New York, earning recognition from prestigious publications such as The Wall Street Journal and Reuters.

Vikram Tandon’s appointment underscores Durlston Partners’ commitment to delivering tailored recruitment solutions. His arrival marks a significant step forward in the firm’s mission to drive transformation and seize opportunities in the dynamic financial services landscape.

For more information about Durlston Partners and its services, visit www.durlstonpartners.com.

About Durlston Partners:

Durlston Partners is a leading recruitment firm specializing in Technology, Quantitative Finance, Data Science, and Digital Assets. Headquartered in London, and with offices in New York and Dubai, Durlston Partners is dedicated to delivering exceptional results for clients worldwide.

Contacts

Meraj Bahram

Managing Partner

+442033988884

hello@durlstonpartners.com

