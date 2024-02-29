EasyKnock Secures $28M Series D Funding; Northwestern Mutual Future Ventures Cited Among Key New Investors

– Investment Will Spur EasyKnock Product Development and Expansion, Putting Greater Prosperity For More American Families Within Reach –

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EasyKnock, the first home equity solutions platform, announced the completion of a $28 million Series D funding round. Northwestern Mutual Future Ventures, the venture capital arm of Northwestern Mutual, a financial services company, join new and existing investors in the round.





EasyKnock will use the new funding to advance the development of its platform, offering a new and expanding suite of products and solutions that will provide consumers alternative ways to convert their home equity into cash, as well as buy, sell, and finance new homes.

“Our driving mission – empowering families with financial flexibility and control – is bolstered with this capital investment,” said Jarred Kessler, CEO and Founder of EasyKnock. “Like the EasyKnock team, our distinguished group of investors recognize the critical need for countless American homeowners to improve their financial well-being. We’re proud to have Northwestern Mutual on board, as this round will enable us to turbocharge our product development and expand the ways we support our customers in the very near future.”

The latest round follows the 2023 asset acquisitions of powerbuyer Ribbon Home, home maintenance platform Onder, and home co-ownership solution Balance Homes – pillars in EasyKnock’s integrated suite of solutions for American homeowners.

“Our mission at Northwestern Mutual Future Ventures is to invest in early-stage startups that are developing new financial products and solutions that address consumers’ evolving needs,” said Craig Schedler, Vice President – Venture and Corporate Development and Managing Director, Northwestern Mutual Future Ventures. “EasyKnock has demonstrated a unique approach to the FinTech space and we look forward to seeing how this new-to-market technology is received.”

About EasyKnock

EasyKnock is the first-to-market, home equity solutions platform company in the U.S. In 2023, EasyKnock announced the development of its platform, an extensive suite of products and services that will provide consumers alternative ways to buy and sell, finance new homes, and utilize their equity. Headquartered in New York City and founded in 2016, EasyKnock helps U.S. homeowners unlock their financial freedom through non-loan programs. For more information, please visit www.easyknock.com.

