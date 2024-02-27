Eclypsium and Second Front Announce Partnership to Enhance Security in the Digital Supply Chain of the Department of Defense

PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Eclypsium, the leader in digital supply chain security for enterprise hardware, firmware and software infrastructure, and Second Front Systems (2F), whose mission is to accelerate delivery of emerging technology to U.S. and Allied warfighters, today announced their strategic partnership. Together, they will provide increased security assurance and scalability to all components of Department of Defense (DoD) devices.





Eclypsium’s Supply Chain Security Platform will be deployed to DoD cloud computing Impact Level (IL) 4 and 5 environments via 2F’s Game Warden® platform. As a result of being deployed in Game Warden®, Eclypsium will be available to Department of Defense (DoD) customers. This deployment via the Game Warden® DevSecOps platform is held in a “.mil” environment and established via an Authority to Operate (ATO).

With support for IL 4 and 5 environments, the Eclypsium Supply Chain Security Platform is more accessible than ever for government agencies. The platform enables IT security and operations teams to continuously identify and monitor a software bill of materials (SBOM) and verify the integrity of all components and system code in infrastructure devices and equipment, below the surface of applications, providing insight into the overall supply chain risk the organization faces. With end-to-end protection for the underlying components of infrastructure and devices, Eclypsium’s platform provides the tools and insights needed to secure digital supply chains against disruptions, data loss, and other costly repercussions of cyberattack.

“Even as the number and the severity of firmware attacks continue to rise, the firmware layer of devices remains one of the most underprotected components in the digital supply chain. As such, security teams must have a comprehensive approach to verifying the integrity and security posture of all software, firmware, and components within their devices,” stated Steve Limbert, Director of US Federal, Eclypsium. “With this increased demand to identify and mitigate cybersecurity and supply chain risk across both the public and private sectors, we’re thrilled to partner with 2F to expand the availability of our platform to government agencies and offer supply chain security at scale.”

The Eclypsium Supply Chain Security Platform goes beyond traditional endpoint security, automatically and objectively monitoring each connected product and device — from computers and servers to networking devices to cloud and virtual machines — for complete visibility and continuous vulnerability assessment. Eclypsium will deploy its platform onto Game Warden, 2F’s DevSecOps platform, enabling scalable supply chain security assurance for agencies in the DoD. Eclypsium will inherit the platform’s security controls and accreditation compliance, providing the evidence necessary for other DoD and government officials to evaluate risk levels and authorize the use of the application.

“We are thrilled to continue to deliver best-in-class security solutions to the federal government and to close the industry-government divide by making innovative products like Eclypsium consumable by our nation’s most strategic end user,” said TJ Rowe, Second Front’s Executive Vice President of Growth. “The anticipated launch of Eclypsium on Game Warden’s Impact Level 4 and 5 production environments highlights the value of enabling software delivery at the speed of operational relevance. We are honored to play a small role in the transformative work the Eclypsium team is doing for their customers.”

To learn more about how Eclypsium helps the government and private entities verify every component in the digital supply chain, visit eclypsium.com, or email sales@eclypsium.com to schedule a demo.

About Eclypsium

Eclypsium’s cloud-based and on-premises platform provides digital supply chain security for critical software, firmware and hardware in enterprise infrastructure. Eclypsium helps enterprises and government agencies mitigate risks to their infrastructure from complex technology supply chains. Eclypsium has been named a Gartner Cool Vendor, a TAG Cyber Distinguished Vendor, one of the World’s 10 Most Innovative Security Companies by Fast Company, a CNBC Upstart 100, a CB Insights Cyber Defender, and an RSAC Innovation Sandbox finalist.

About Second Front Systems

Second Front Systems (2F) fast-tracks government access to disruptive, commercially-proven software as a service (SaaS) applications for national security missions. Leading software providers—ranging from publicly traded defense contractors to startups—and government agencies trust 2F’s Game Warden DevSecOps platform and secure cloud hosting environment to accelerate their delivery and harness the cloud revolution at scale. Founded by former U.S. Marines, this public benefit, venture-backed software company is driven by firsthand experience of the dangers outdated technology poses in combat. For more information, visit https://secondfront.com/

