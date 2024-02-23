EdgeTI Secures 2 -Year Renewal from Telenet BV RETRANSMISSION

Belgian Entertainment and Telecom Provider Stays Resilient with edgeCore

Arlington, Virginia–(Newsfile Corp. – February 22, 2024) – Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: CTRL) (OTCQB: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5i) (“edgeTI”, “Company”), a leading provider of real-time digital operations software (now being referred to as Digital Twins), announces the two-year renewal of edgeCore™ by Telenet BV, the Belgian entertainment and telecommunication services provider who recently became part of Liberty Global, one of the world’s leading converged video, broadband and communications companies who is innovating and empowering people in six countries across Europe to make the most of the digital revolution.

Telenet has utilized edgeTI products since 2016 to illustrate the real-time status of the provider’s systems and infrastructure operations for greater resiliency. With edgeCore, edgeTI’s latest product, organizations like Telenet are able to see what is happening in near real-time and orchestrate decision support technologies like AI, automation for better, faster action.

“Telenet believes in the enormous potential of digital and wants to help its people and companies to always stay ahead in this digital age,” said Jim Barrett, CEO of edgeTI. “Using our edgeCore Platform, Telenet demonstrates this commitment to its customers – leading by example.”

What began years ago as a “single pane of glass” and “portal” projects, new digital technologies (like data mesh, AI, automation, and composable apps) are transforming complex systems and siloed data into virtual, intuitive models of real-world systems and operations. These Digital Twins help people see across their systems to focus on what’s important. According to MarketsandMarkets, a global analysts firm. Digital Twin global revenues are estimated to grow at over 61.3 % CAGR from 2023 to 2028.

About edgeTI

edgeTI helps customers sustain situational awareness and accelerate action with its real-time digital operations software, edgeCore™ that unites multiple software applicates and data sources into one immersive experience called a Digital Twin. Global enterprises, service providers, and governments are more profitable when insight and action are united to deliver fluid journeys via the platform’s low-code development capability and composable operations. With edgeCore, customers can improve their margins and agility by rapidly transforming siloed systems and data across continuously evolving situations in business, technology, and cross-domain operations – helping them achieve the impossible.

Website: https://edgeti.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/edgeti

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/edgetechnologies

Twitter: www.twitter.com/edge_suite

For more information, please contact:

Nick Brigman, Analyst and Press Relations

Phone: 888-771-3343

Email: ir@edgeti.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements or information for the purposes of applicable Canadian and US securities law. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as “may”, “expect”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “believe” and “continue” or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions.

Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the demand for its products, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the competition and general economic, and market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Source: Edge Total Intelligence Inc. February 22, 2024 3:01 AM EST

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/198828