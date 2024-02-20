Hanoi, Vietnam–(Newsfile Corp. – February 19, 2024) – EFEX, a prominent provider of End-to-End e-commerce enabler services in Vietnam, is pleased to announce significant updates to its warehouse system and Fulfillment & Selling services. These enhancements are designed to meet the rapid growth of the e-commerce market in Vietnam and the broader region.

EFEX specializes in offering solutions designed to optimize the entire fulfillment process for businesses, facilitating accelerated growth. The company is dedicated to assisting clients in entering and expanding their business in Vietnam, with a focus on delivering high-quality service at cost-effective rates.

EFEX Launches Significant Updates to Its Fulfillment and Selling Solutions to Align with the Growth of the Vietnamese E-Commerce Market

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/197228_d445149a641e7b73_002full.jpg

Acknowledging the burgeoning demand for End-to-End E-commerce fulfillment and Selling services in Vietnam, EFEX has strategically expanded its warehouse infrastructure. The development includes two expansive warehouses in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi, complemented by an increased presence of more warehouses in other provinces and cities. Those make EFEX now possess the agility to be more efficient than ever in handling customer orders, even in substantial quantities.

Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GJJtVp88fKk

View more here: https://efex.vn/en/solutions/b2b-retail-fulfillment.

In response to the evolving market dynamics, EFEX has introduced an innovative “Pay-as-you-go” warehouse management model. This approach empowers businesses to pay based on actual usage, allowing them to dynamically adapt to fluctuations in consumer demand. The flexibility extends to warehouse rental fees, which are adjusted to meet the specific needs of each business, fostering a cost-effective strategy against market fluctuations.

Furthermore, EFEX has developed an Order Management System (OMS) platform that enables businesses to track and manage orders and inventory efficiently. With seamless integration, optimized handling of incoming orders, automated delivery processes, and multichannel selling features, EFEX’s OMS provides convenience and flexibility for businesses. When businesses use the Fulfillment service of EFEX, they receive complimentary OMS usage instead of spending time and effort seeking it out. The OMS platform of EFEX helps businesses save costs and ensures a comprehensive solution for order and delivery management, allowing them to focus more on their core business objectives.

Demonstrating a steadfast commitment, EFEX is dedicated to enhancing its Selling service quality and refining solutions to support international enterprises in successfully navigating the Vietnamese market. The comprehensive suite of services offered includes:

Business Registration Services: Streamline business registration by digitizing relevant documents in 5-7 days.

Brand Website Development: Build an e-commerce website with full features, from checkout to Product Information Management, ensuring meeting SEO standards.

Import-Export Facilitation: Through encrypted digital documentation, facilitate seamless transactions with secure customs clearance in 1-3 days.

See more EFEX’s Import-Export Facilitation services here: https://efex.vn/en/solutions/custom-clearance.

E-commerce Storefront Development: Establish customized online stores on diverse platforms

Performance Marketing & Growth Solution: Expand visibility, and connect with buyers across sales channels. Integrate order data into a unified dashboard.

Warehousing Solutions: Access strategically located warehouses in major cities and near the Vietnam border.

Order Fulfillment Services: Manage product reception, storage, and inventory. Process orders accurately, including added vouchers or services, and ensure timely shipping.

Post-Sales Customer Care: Provide immediate online support via email, chat, forums, and monitoring social media. Address customer complaints promptly for enhanced satisfaction.

EFEX’s mission is to provide end-to-end solutions that guide international enterprises seamlessly through the intricacies of starting a business in Vietnam. From order placement to efficient processing and successful delivery, EFEX ensures a smooth journey for businesses in the rapidly evolving e-commerce landscape.

EFEX ASIA LOGISTICS SERVICE JSC is at the forefront of supporting businesses in their endeavors within the dynamic e-commerce market.

About EFEX

EFEX ASIA LOGISTICS SERVICE JOINT STOCK COMPANY is a leading provider of End-to-End E-commerce Enabler services, headquartered in Vietnam. With solutions designed to streamline operations and deliver a seamless online shopping experience, EFEX empowers businesses to thrive in the evolving e-commerce landscape.

Contact Detail:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/efex.asia

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@efex.fulfillment

Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@efex.fulfillment

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/efexfulfillment/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/efex_asia/

Contact Info:

Name: Nguyen Viet Loc

Email: locvn@ichiba.vn

Organization: EFEX ASIA LOGISTICS SERVICE JOINT STOCK COMPANY

Address: No. 8 Le Quang Dao, Phu Do Ward, Nam Tu Liem District, Hanoi, Vietnam

Phone: (+84) 981 458 899

Website: https://efex.vn/en

Video URL: https://youtu.be/GJJtVp88fKk

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/197228