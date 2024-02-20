Enterra Business WarGaming™ Now Available on SAP® Store

By integrating with SAP S/4HANA® and SAP S/4HANA® Cloud, Enterra Solution’s Business WarGaming™ solution delivers autonomous anticipatory analytics to customers

PRINCETON, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Enterra Solutions, LLC, a leader in autonomous value chain optimization, planning, and decision-making solutions, today announced that Enterra Business WarGaming™ is now available on SAP® Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. Enterra Business WarGaming™ integrates with SAP S/4HANA® and SAP S/4HANA® Cloud and delivers anticipatory analytics to systemically scale enterprise competitiveness and resiliency for customers.





“ Today, enterprise agility is a major focal point in the transformational goals of consumer goods companies,” said Stephen DeAngelis, Enterra Founder and CEO. “ Enterra Business WarGaming™ will help solve this pervasive industry need by enabling companies to continuously identify and evaluate demand signals and recalibrate industry strategies at the speed of the market. We believe enterprise agility will define a new class of competitive advantage for the industry.”

Enterra Business WarGaming™ is a dynamic market intelligence and strategic planning tool that autonomously monitors demand signals, anticipates potential opportunities and threats, and reoptimizes strategies to respond at market speed. Enterra Business WarGaming™ then orchestrates the execution of recommended plays through Enterra’s value chain business applications across marketing, sales, and supply chain.

SAP Store, found at store.sap.com, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying, and renewing more than 2,300 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.

To enable companies to become intelligent enterprises, SAP is expanding its vertical solutions with an ecosystem of industry cloud solutions. These solutions complement the existing SAP portfolio to extend the value of joint customer investments. Enterra Solutions is working with SAP to create offerings that meet specific Consumer Products & Retail industry requirements so customers can achieve positive business outcomes. Learn more at SAP Store.

Enterra Solutions, LLC is a partner in the SAP® PartnerEdge® program. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits, and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively.

About Enterra Solutions

Enterra Solutions, LLC, helps the world’s leading brands and organizations unlock growth and profit by delivering unique insights at unprecedented speeds and with verifiable accuracy. Our breakthrough Autonomous Decision Science platform closes critical market gaps by combining a human-like reasoning and trusted generative AI with explanatory mathematics and real-world optimization capabilities to uncover previously unrealizable value across the value chain and orchestrate enterprise-wide optimization, planning, and decision-making. By combining our proprietary technology with our client’s industry, company, and functional knowledge, Enterra responds to market changes dynamically, systematically, and at market speed—transforming businesses into Intelligent Enterprises.

