FedRAMP Authorizes Paperless Innovations’ Actus: The First Government-Wide Purchase Card Financial Management Solution

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C., Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Marking the company’s official entry into the U.S. Federal Government market, Paperless Innovations, Inc. announced today it has achieved FedRAMP® authorization at the Moderate security impact level from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP). With the Actus Government-wide purchase card (GPC) financial management solution, Federal agencies can now benefit from more than 80 automated risk management features, adding comprehensive internal controls to the use of funds within Public Sector purchase card programs.

“We are thrilled to announce, with the sponsorship of Actus under the Department of Homeland Security, that we have achieved a major milestone for Paperless Innovations and the nation,” said Mike Tocci, President. “Actus secure cloud solutions enable Agencies to attract and retain workforce talent by enabling workflow automations, burden reductions and digital conveniences enjoyed by private sector companies. We remain committed to strengthening confidence in Government purchase cards as a secure financial management instrument enforcing accountability, compliance and transparency. Actus provides a new level of data validation, document authentication and funds management as evidenced by our inclusion in the Department of the Treasury’s Financial Management Marketplace of approved shared services.”

“As Paperless Innovations’ Master Government Aggregator® and AWS Marketplace distributor, Carahsoft is thrilled that Actus has obtained FedRAMP authorization,” said Michael Shrader, Vice President of Intelligence and Innovative Solutions at Carahsoft. “This achievement underscores Paperless Innovations’ commitment to serving the Public Sector with advanced purchasing solutions that adhere to the highest standards of security and compliance. Through continued collaboration with Paperless Innovations and our resellers, we remain dedicated to equipping the Government with the essential tools needed to navigate their digital transformation journeys and better serve constituents.”

With FedRAMP authorization status, Paperless Innovations is now certified to National Institutes of Science and Technology (NIST) cybersecurity standards through cloud SaaS delivery on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Federal agencies are able to:

Address Critical Financial Management Needs: Comptrollers gain real-time financial management insights needed for visibility and control over commitments and the true status of funds by utilizing Actus for daily financial closeouts at the item level.

Automate Card Programs Through Integrated Data: Actus helps agencies make informed procurement decisions and automatically manage card programs integrated through FedRAMP-secured supply chains and GSA-approved marketplaces.

Keep Pace With Regulation: Actus automates compliance with OMB A-123 risk management guidelines, including separation of duties, avoidance of split purchases and automation of internal controls.

Paperless Innovations' Actus solution is available for direct award under GSA MAS Contract #47QTCA24D002X, SIN 54151ECOM Ecommerce and SIN 518210FM Financial Management. Paperless Innovations' Actus solution is also available through Carahsoft's GSA Schedule No. 47QSWA18D008F, SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902.

About Paperless Innovations:

Paperless Innovations, Inc. is a small U.S. based business responsible for the sales, marketing, and service of Actus℠ — a fully compliant purchase card financial management solution for government and commercial use.

Paperless Innovations is the leading provider of Compliant Financial Management and Oversight of Government Purchase Card automations. Their deep domain knowledge is built on decades of reconciliation and oversight of federal procurement programs.

The cloud-based procurement oversight and audit assurance solutions are in use by the public sector as well as commercial clients in the Fortune 500.

