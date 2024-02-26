Genius Sports to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results on March 6

LONDON & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Genius Sports Limited (“Genius Sports”) (NYSE:GENI) today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2023 results before 8:00AM ET on Wednesday, March 6, 2024.


At 8:00AM ET on the same day, Genius will host a conference call to discuss the results.

Read more10 Common Workplace Injuries

Genius’ earnings press release and related materials will be available at investors.geniussports.com. To listen to the live audio webcast and Q&A, please visit Genius’ investor relations website at investors.geniussports.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website within 24 hours after the call.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports is the official data, technology and broadcast partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, creating highly immersive products that enrich fan experiences for the entire sports industry.

We are the trusted partner to over 400 sports organizations, including many of the world’s largest leagues and federations such as the NFL, EPL, FIBA, NCAA, NASCAR, AFA and Liga MX.

Read moreLeading Canadian Home Improvement Retailer Extends Fortinet Secure SD-WAN Across 1,100+ Network Edges

Genius Sports is uniquely positioned through cutting-edge technology, scale and global reach to support our partners. Our innovative use of big data, computer vision, machine learning, and augmented reality, connects the entire sports ecosystem from the rights holder all the way through to the fan.

Contacts

Media
Chris Dougan, Chief Communications Officer

+1 (202) 766-4430

chris.dougan@geniussports.com

Read moreNozomi Networks Guardian NSG-M Receives ANSSI-CSPN Certification

Investors
Brandon Bukstel, Investor Relations Manager

+1 (954) 554-7932

brandon.bukstel@geniussports.com

Related Stories

Redfin Reports Florida’s Condo Prices Are Falling As Cost of Insurance and HOA Fees Skyrocket

CyberSaint Sets New Industry Standard by Launching Free Cyber Risk Analysis, Powered by Patented AI & Largest Cyber Loss Dataset

DataVisor Offers Comprehensive Fraud and Risk Solution for Sponsor Banks to Ensure Compliance with New Banking-as-a-Service Regulations

Seres Therapeutics Announces the Appointment of Marella Thorell as Chief Financial Officer and the Retirement of David Arkowitz

Anervea Spearheads Growth in India’s Booming Dermatology Market Post-COVID, Aiming to Enhance Pharmaceutical Sales and Marketing Effectiveness

Vicinity’s Software Defined Devices for 5G Advanced Private Networks at Mobile World Congress 2024

You may have missed

Redfin Reports Florida’s Condo Prices Are Falling As Cost of Insurance and HOA Fees Skyrocket

CyberSaint Sets New Industry Standard by Launching Free Cyber Risk Analysis, Powered by Patented AI & Largest Cyber Loss Dataset

DataVisor Offers Comprehensive Fraud and Risk Solution for Sponsor Banks to Ensure Compliance with New Banking-as-a-Service Regulations

Genius Sports to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results on March 6

Seres Therapeutics Announces the Appointment of Marella Thorell as Chief Financial Officer and the Retirement of David Arkowitz

error: Content is protected !!