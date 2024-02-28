Global Partners LP Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global Partners LP (NYSE: GLP) (“Global” or the “Partnership”) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.





CEO Commentary



“ 2023 was a transformational year for Global, as we completed the strategic acquisition of 25 liquid energy terminals from Motiva Enterprises and completed the first acquisition in our retail joint venture with ExxonMobil,” said Eric Slifka, the Partnership’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “ The Motiva transaction creates an exciting opportunity for our supply, storage, terminalling and retail networks in some of the fastest-growing regions of the country. The acquisition nearly doubles our terminal storage capacity, supported by a 25-year take-or-pay throughput agreement with Motiva that includes minimum annual revenue commitments.

“ On the retail side, our joint venture acquisition with ExxonMobil of 64 convenience and fueling facilities in Greater Houston enables us to apply our operational and management expertise in one of the nation’s largest cities,” Slifka said. “ With these two deals, our market diversification and growth potential have never been stronger.

“ We capped the year with a solid fourth-quarter performance, highlighted by higher retail fuel margins compared with the fourth quarter of 2022,” Slifka said. “ Our ability to deliver strong performance in a less volatile market environment demonstrates the value of our integrated asset base, diverse portfolio of liquid energy products and the operational skill of our exceptional team.”

Fourth-Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Net income was $55.3 million, or $1.41 per diluted common limited partner unit, for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared with net income of $57.5 million, or $1.54 per diluted common limited partner unit, in the same period of 2022.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was $110.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared with $105.3 million in the same period of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA was $112.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 versus $106.9 million in the same period of 2022.

Distributable cash flow (DCF) was $59.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared with $57.3 million in the same period of 2022.

Adjusted DCF was $58.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared with $57.3 million in 2022.

Gross profit in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $280.4 million compared with $281.6 million in the same period of 2022.

Combined product margin, which is gross profit adjusted for depreciation allocated to cost of sales, was $305.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared with $303.8 million in the same period of 2022.

Combined product margin, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, DCF and adjusted DCF are non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures, which are explained in greater detail below under “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” Please refer to Financial Reconciliations included in this news release for reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, and 2022.

GDSO segment product margin was $245.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared with $223.2 million in the same period of 2022. Product margin from gasoline distribution increased to $177.8 million from approximately $156.0 million in the year-earlier period, primarily due to higher fuel margins (cents per gallon). Product margin from station operations totaled $67.6 million compared with $67.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Wholesale segment product margin was $51.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared with $70.7 million in the same period of 2022. The decrease is primarily due to less favorable market conditions in distillates, partially offset by more favorable market conditions in gasoline and residual oil.

Commercial segment product margin was $8.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared with $9.9 million in the same period of 2022, primarily due to less favorable market conditions in bunkering.

Total sales were $4.4 billion in the fourth quarters of 2023 and 2022. Wholesale segment sales were $2.7 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared with $2.6 billion in the same period of 2022. GDSO segment sales were $1.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 versus $1.5 billion in the same period of 2022. Commercial segment sales were $0.3 billion in the fourth quarters of 2023 and 2022.

Total volume was 1.6 billion gallons in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared with 1.4 billion gallons in the same period of 2022. Wholesale segment volume was 1.1 billion gallons in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared with 860.1 million gallons in the same period of 2022. GDSO volume was 404.9 million gallons in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared with 419.3 million gallons in the same period of 2022. Commercial segment volume was 110.7 million gallons in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared with 100.6 million gallons in the same period of 2022.

Recent Developments

In January 2024, Global completed its private offering of $450 million in aggregate principal amount of 8.250% senior unsecured notes due 2032. Global used the net proceeds from the offering to repay a portion of the borrowings outstanding under its credit agreement and for general corporate purposes.

In December 2023, Global completed its acquisition of 25 liquid energy terminals from Motiva Enterprises LLC (“Motiva”) for $313.2 million in cash, including inventory. The transaction is underpinned by a 25-year take-or-pay throughput agreement with Motiva, the anchor tenant at the terminals, that includes minimum annual revenue commitments.

Global announced a cash distribution of $0.7000 per unit ($2.80 per unit on an annualized basis) on all of its outstanding common units from October 1, 2023 through December 31, 2023. The distribution was paid on February 14, 2024 to unitholders of record as of the close of business on February 8, 2024.

Business Outlook

“ We begin 2024 with a strong balance sheet and cash flows that position us to continue to execute on our strategic priorities,” Slifka concluded.

Financial Results Conference Call

Management will review the Partnership’s fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 financial results in a teleconference call for analysts and investors today.

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET Dial-in numbers: (877) 709-8155 (U.S. and Canada) (201) 689-8881 (International)

Please plan to dial in to the call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time. The call also will be webcast live and archived on Global Partners’ website, https://ir.globalp.com.

About Global Partners LP

With approximately 1,700 locations primarily in the Northeast, Global Partners is one of the largest independent owners, suppliers and operators of gasoline stations and convenience stores. Global also owns, controls or has access to a large terminal network—with strategic rail and/or marine assets—spanning from Maine to Florida and into the U.S. Gulf states, through which it distributes gasoline, distillates, residual oil and renewable fuels to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers. In addition, Global engages in the transportation of petroleum products and renewable fuels by rail from the mid-continental U.S. and Canada. Global, a master limited partnership, trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GLP.” For additional information, visit www.globalp.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Product Margin

Global Partners views product margin as an important performance measure of the core profitability of its operations. The Partnership reviews product margin monthly for consistency and trend analysis. Global Partners defines product margin as product sales minus product costs. Product sales primarily include sales of unbranded and branded gasoline, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels and crude oil, as well as convenience store and prepared food sales, gasoline station rental income and revenue generated from logistics activities when the Partnership engages in the storage, transloading and shipment of products owned by others. Product costs include the cost of acquiring products and all associated costs including shipping and handling costs to bring such products to the point of sale as well as product costs related to convenience store items and costs associated with logistics activities. The Partnership also looks at product margin on a per unit basis (product margin divided by volume). Product margin is a non-GAAP financial measure used by management and external users of the Partnership’s consolidated financial statements to assess its business. Product margin should not be considered an alternative to net income, operating income, cash flow from operations, or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, product margin may not be comparable to product margin or a similarly titled measure of other companies.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures used as supplemental financial measures by management and may be used by external users of Global Partners’ consolidated financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks and research analysts, to assess the Partnership’s:

compliance with certain financial covenants included in its debt agreements;

financial performance without regard to financing methods, capital structure, income taxes or historical cost basis;

ability to generate cash sufficient to pay interest on its indebtedness and to make distributions to its partners;

operating performance and return on invested capital as compared to those of other companies in the wholesale, marketing, storing and distribution of refined petroleum products, gasoline blendstocks, renewable fuels, crude oil and propane, and in the gasoline stations and convenience stores business, without regard to financing methods and capital structure; and

viability of acquisitions and capital expenditure projects and the overall rates of return of alternative investment opportunities.

Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA further adjusted for gains or losses on the sale and disposition of assets, goodwill and long-lived asset impairment charges and Global’s proportionate share of EBITDA related to its Spring Partners Retail LLC joint venture, which is accounted for using the equity method. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to net income, operating income, cash flow from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA exclude some, but not all, items that affect net income, and these measures may vary among other companies. Therefore, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Distributable Cash Flow and Adjusted Distributable Cash Flow

Distributable cash flow is an important non-GAAP financial measure for the Partnership’s limited partners since it serves as an indicator of Global’s success in providing a cash return on their investment. Distributable cash flow as defined by the Partnership’s partnership agreement (the “partnership agreement”) is net income plus depreciation and amortization minus maintenance capital expenditures, as well as adjustments to eliminate items approved by the audit committee of the board of directors of the Partnership’s general partner that are extraordinary or non-recurring in nature and that would otherwise increase distributable cash flow.

Distributable cash flow as used in the partnership agreement also determines Global’s ability to make cash distributions on its incentive distribution rights. The investment community also uses a distributable cash flow metric similar to the metric used in the partnership agreement with respect to publicly traded partnerships to indicate whether or not such partnerships have generated sufficient earnings on a current or historical level that can sustain distributions on preferred or common units or support an increase in quarterly cash distributions on common units. The partnership agreement does not permit adjustments for certain non-cash items, such as net losses on the sale and disposition of assets and goodwill and long-lived asset impairment charges.

Adjusted distributable cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure intended to provide management and investors with an enhanced perspective of the Partnership’s financial performance. Adjusted distributable cash flow is distributable cash flow (as defined in the partnership agreement) further adjusted for Global’s proportionate share of distributable cash flow related to its Spring Partners Retail LLC joint venture, which is accounted for using the equity method. Adjusted distributable cash flow is not used in the partnership agreement to determine the Partnership’s ability to make cash distributions and may be higher or lower than distributable cash flow as calculated under the partnership agreement.

Distributable cash flow and adjusted distributable cash flow should not be considered as alternatives to net income, operating income, cash flow from operations, or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the Partnership’s distributable cash flow and adjusted distributable cash flow may not be comparable to distributable cash flow or similarly titled measures of other companies.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements and information in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements.” The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “intend,” “foresee,” “should,” “would,” “could” or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on Global’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on the Partnership. While management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Partnership will be those that it anticipates. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond the Partnership’s control) including, without limitation, uncertainty around the timing of an economic recovery in the United States which will impact the demand for the products we sell and the services that we provide, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Partnership’s historical experience and present expectations or projections. We believe these assumptions are reasonable given currently available information. Our assumptions and future performance are subject to a wide range of business risks, uncertainties and factors, which are described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

For additional information regarding known material factors that could cause actual results to differ from the Partnership’s projected results, please see Global’s filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Global undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

GLOBAL PARTNERS LP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per unit data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Sales $ 4,409,112 $ 4,426,951 $ 16,492,174 $ 18,877,886 Cost of sales 4,128,715 4,145,395 15,518,534 17,780,237 Gross profit 280,397 281,556 973,640 1,097,649 Costs and operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses 81,302 80,838 273,733 263,112 Operating expenses 115,951 117,964 450,627 445,271 Amortization expense 2,017 2,117 8,136 8,851 Net (gain) loss on sale and disposition of assets (485 ) 1,595 (2,626 ) (79,873 ) Total costs and operating expenses 198,785 202,514 729,870 637,361 Operating income 81,612 79,042 243,770 460,288 Other income (expense): Income from equity method investments 119 – 2,503 – Interest expense (20,668 ) (19,682 ) (85,631 ) (81,259 ) Income before income tax expense 61,063 59,360 160,642 379,029 Income tax expense (5,785 ) (1,884 ) (8,136 ) (16,822 ) Net income 55,278 57,476 152,506 362,207 Less: General partner’s interest in net income, including incentive distribution rights 3,227 1,768 9,908 7,138 Less: Preferred limited partner interest in net income 3,921 3,463 14,559 13,852 Net income attributable to common limited partners $ 48,130 $ 52,245 $ 128,039 $ 341,217 Basic net income per common limited partner unit (1) $ 1.42 $ 1.54 $ 3.77 $ 10.06 Diluted net income per common limited partner unit (1) $ 1.41 $ 1.54 $ 3.76 $ 10.02 Basic weighted average common limited partner units outstanding 33,929 33,943 33,970 33,935 Diluted weighted average common limited partner units outstanding 34,080 33,999 34,039 34,044

(1) Under the Partnership’s partnership agreement, for any quarterly period, the incentive distribution rights (“IDRs”) participate in net income only to the extent of the amount of cash distributions actually declared, thereby excluding the IDRs from participating in the Partnership’s undistributed net income or losses. Accordingly, the Partnership’s undistributed net income or losses is assumed to be allocated to the common unitholders and to the General Partner’s general partner interest. Net income attributable to common limited partners is divided by the weighted average common units outstanding in computing the net income per limited partner unit.

GLOBAL PARTNERS LP CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited) December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 19,642 $ 4,040 Accounts receivable, net 551,764 478,837 Accounts receivable – affiliates 8,142 2,380 Inventories 397,314 566,731 Brokerage margin deposits 12,779 23,431 Derivative assets 17,656 19,848 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 90,531 73,992 Total current assets 1,097,828 1,169,259 Property and equipment, net 1,513,545 1,218,171 Right of use assets, net 252,849 288,142 Intangible assets, net 20,718 26,854 Goodwill 429,215 427,780 Equity method investments 94,354 – Other assets 37,502 30,679 Total assets $ 3,446,011 $ 3,160,885 Liabilities and partners’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 648,717 $ 530,940 Working capital revolving credit facility – current portion 16,800 153,400 Lease liability – current portion 59,944 64,919 Environmental liabilities – current portion 5,057 4,606 Trustee taxes payable 67,398 42,972 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 179,887 156,964 Derivative liabilities 4,987 17,680 Total current liabilities 982,790 971,481 Working capital revolving credit facility – less current portion – – Revolving credit facility 380,000 99,000 Senior notes 742,720 741,015 Lease liability – less current portion 200,195 231,427 Environmental liabilities – less current portion 71,092 64,029 Financing obligations 138,485 141,784 Deferred tax liabilities 68,909 66,400 Other long-term liabilities 61,160 57,305 Total liabilities 2,645,351 2,372,441 Partners’ equity 800,660 788,444 Total liabilities and partners’ equity $ 3,446,011 $ 3,160,885

GLOBAL PARTNERS LP FINANCIAL RECONCILIATIONS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Reconciliation of gross profit to product margin: Wholesale segment: Gasoline and gasoline blendstocks $ 25,366 $ 13,973 $ 105,165 $ 106,982 Distillates and other oils (1) 26,521 56,731 96,747 180,715 Total 51,887 70,704 201,912 287,697 Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations segment: Gasoline distribution 177,817 155,944 558,516 588,676 Station operations 67,584 67,222 276,040 267,941 Total 245,401 223,166 834,556 856,617 Commercial segment 8,412 9,931 31,722 40,973 Combined product margin 305,700 303,801 1,068,190 1,185,287 Depreciation allocated to cost of sales (25,303 ) (22,245 ) (94,550 ) (87,638 ) Gross profit $ 280,397 $ 281,556 $ 973,640 $ 1,097,649 Reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA: Net income $ 55,278 $ 57,476 $ 152,506 $ 362,207 Depreciation and amortization 29,138 26,224 110,090 104,796 Interest expense 20,668 19,682 85,631 81,259 Income tax expense 5,785 1,884 8,136 16,822 EBITDA 110,869 105,266 356,363 565,084 Net (gain) loss on sale and disposition of assets (485 ) 1,595 (2,626 ) (79,873 ) Income from equity method investments (2) (119 ) – (2,503 ) – EBITDA related to equity method investments (2) 1,870 – 5,030 – Adjusted EBITDA $ 112,135 $ 106,861 $ 356,264 $ 485,211 Reconciliation of net cash provided by (used in) operating activities to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA: Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 169,416 $ (96,910 ) $ 512,441 $ 479,996 Net changes in operating assets and liabilities and certain non-cash items (85,000 ) 180,610 (249,845 ) (12,993 ) Interest expense 20,668 19,682 85,631 81,259 Income tax expense 5,785 1,884 8,136 16,822 EBITDA 110,869 105,266 356,363 565,084 Net (gain) loss on sale and disposition of assets (485 ) 1,595 (2,626 ) (79,873 ) Income from equity method investments (2) (119 ) – (2,503 ) – EBITDA related to equity method investments (2) 1,870 – 5,030 – Adjusted EBITDA $ 112,135 $ 106,861 $ 356,264 $ 485,211 Reconciliation of net income to distributable cash flow and adjusted distributable cash flow: Net income $ 55,278 $ 57,476 $ 152,506 $ 362,207 Depreciation and amortization 29,138 26,224 110,090 104,796 Amortization of deferred financing fees 1,517 1,348 5,651 5,432 Amortization of routine bank refinancing fees (1,193 ) (1,139 ) (4,700 ) (4,596 ) Maintenance capital expenditures (25,388 ) (26,600 ) (60,838 ) (54,444 ) Distributable cash flow (3)(4) 59,352 57,309 202,709 413,395 Income from equity method investments (2) (119 ) – (2,503 ) – Distributable cash flow from equity method investments (2) (432 ) – 1,509 – Adjusted distributable cash flow 58,801 57,309 201,715 413,395 Distributions to preferred unitholders (5) (3,921 ) (3,463 ) (14,559 ) (13,852 ) Adjusted distributable cash flow after distributions to preferred unitholders $ 54,880 $ 53,846 $ 187,156 $ 399,543 Reconciliation of net cash provided by (used in) operating activities to distributable cash flow and adjusted distributable cash flow: Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 169,416 $ (96,910 ) $ 512,441 $ 479,996 Net changes in operating assets and liabilities and certain non-cash items (85,000 ) 180,610 (249,845 ) (12,993 ) Amortization of deferred financing fees 1,517 1,348 5,651 5,432 Amortization of routine bank refinancing fees (1,193 ) (1,139 ) (4,700 ) (4,596 ) Maintenance capital expenditures (25,388 ) (26,600 ) (60,838 ) (54,444 ) Distributable cash flow (3)(4) 59,352 57,309 202,709 413,395 Income from equity method investments (2) (119 ) – (2,503 ) – Distributable cash flow from equity method investments (2) (432 ) – 1,509 – Adjusted distributable cash flow 58,801 57,309 201,715 413,395 Distributions to preferred unitholders (5) (3,921 ) (3,463 ) (14,559 ) (13,852 ) Adjusted distributable cash flow after distributions to preferred unitholders $ 54,880 $ 53,846 $ 187,156 $ 399,543

