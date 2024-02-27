Husch Blackwell Launches Client-Driven Artificial Intelligence Practice Group

Interdisciplinary team helps clients operationalize AI and navigate risks





KANSAS CITY, Mo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–National law firm Husch Blackwell is pleased to announce the launch of its Artificial Intelligence (AI) team, a cross-practice group of attorneys focused on representing clients in AI-related matters, including advising on new legal and regulatory frameworks governing AI and its risks.

“This practice is in response to the tremendous interest and need of our clients. Our interdisciplinary attorney practice group has been working closely with our data science team, which is one of the largest in the country, to bring our clients unmatched perspective and expertise,” said Megan Scheiderer, AI practice co-chair and commercial litigation and mass tort & products liability partner. “We understand the risks and benefits that AI brings to the table and not just in generalities but in the practical sense. Because of our tremendous technology capabilities, few firms are better positioned to advise than we are.”

Scheiderer co-chairs the new practice with intellectual property litigation partner Rudy Telscher. The group is comprised of lawyers from the firm’s nationally ranked industry and practice groups and works closely with technologists, corporate legal departments, and risk management professionals to assess how AI impacts each client’s regulatory compliance program. The team brings deep industry-specific knowledge of AI’s impacts across a wide spectrum of business operations, including banking and finance, transportation and logistics, higher education, digital health, manufacturing, and retail, among others.

The group will work alongside Husch Blackwell’s data science team led by Chief Information Officer Blake Rooney. The firm’s data science team, one of the first and largest in-house teams of data scientists of any U.S. law firm, helps build and operationalize AI solutions to enhance the firm’s delivery of legal services. In addition, they collaborate with the firm’s attorneys to develop AI-based legal solutions for clients, advising on AI risks and challenges throughout the entire development process, from initial R&D to monetization.

“Husch Blackwell has a long and successful history of helping clients leverage technology in building and enhancing efficiencies in their business operations, whether its data security or data mining, so in a sense this is nothing new to us,” Rooney said. “What’s new is that we’re expanding the scope of our services to cover AI. What we bring to the table is not just our own experience applying generative AI in enhancing our operations, but our knowledge of deploying such technology to help our clients operate better.”

In addition to Scheiderer and Telscher, the Husch Blackwell attorney subject matter leaders includes partners Nicole Bashor (intellectual property), Anne Cartwright (education), Erik Dullea (cybersecurity), Tessa Jacob (document review), Marci Kawski (financial services), Laura Malugade (labor and employment), Mhare Mouradian (real estate), Shannon Peters (manufacturing), Bert Seefeldt (corporate, M&A, securities), Chris Smith (health care), David Stauss (data privacy), and Dustin Taylor (intellectual property).

For more information on the new group, visit huschblackwell.com/industries_services/artificial-intelligence.

About Husch Blackwell

Husch Blackwell is a national industry-focused law firm with 20-plus offices across the United States, including its virtual office, The Link. The firm represents clients around the world in major industries including energy and natural resources; financial services and capital markets; food systems; healthcare, life sciences and education; real estate, development and construction; and technology, manufacturing and transportation. For more information, visit huschblackwell.com.

Contacts

Mike Lavieri



PR Manager



816-983-8667



mike.lavieri@huschblackwell.com