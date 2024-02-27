Inc. Magazine Ranks CoreStack No. 41 on List of the Pacific Region’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific list had an average growth rate of 162.77 percent

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cloudgovernance–Inc. Magazine today revealed that CoreStack is No. 41 on its fourth annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the Pacific region, based in Alaska, Hawaii, California, Oregon, and Washington. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Pacific economy’s most dynamic segment — its independent small businesses.





“We’re thrilled to be named to the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific list for the second year in a row! Our laser focus on helping customers boost cloud productivity is paying off, and that’s incredibly rewarding,” said Ezhilarasan (Ez) Natarajan, CEO of CoreStack. “This recognition fuels our commitment to delivering innovative cloud solutions that empower businesses to achieve their digital goals, even in challenging times.”

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Pacific region. Between 2020 and 2022, these 170 private companies had an average growth rate of 162.77 percent; by 2023, they’d also added 10,689 jobs and $5.5 billion to the region’s economy.

“The honorees in our Inc. 5000 network are the Who’s Who of private companies. They’re energizing regional economies as they engineer the future of their industries. Learn who they are and what they do — they’ll be impacting things for a while,” said Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor at Inc. Media.

CoreStack’s primary offerings, CoreStack Assessments and CoreStack Governance, are a powerful suite of NextGen solutions that leverage AI to provide continuous and autonomous governance for FinOps, SecOps, and CloudOps through one unified dashboard. CoreStack NextGen Cloud Governance is designed to help customers leverage best-of-breed cloud platforms with the least friction possible, boosting top-line revenues and bottom-line efficiencies whether they’re running AWS, Microsoft Azure, GCP, OCI, or a combination of cloud providers.

The 2024 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2020 and 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

CoreStack is an AI-powered NextGen Cloud Governance platform that enables enterprises to embrace cloud with confidence, rapidly achieving intelligent, continuous, and autonomous cloud governance at scale. The company’s portfolio includes two sets of multi-cloud solutions — CoreStack Governance, a set of governance modules for FinOps, SecOps, and CloudOps, and CoreStack Assessments, a powerful solution that streamlines and scales the cloud assessment process, allowing partners to run assessments against multiple cloud-native frameworks as well as custom frameworks. CoreStack helps 750+ global enterprises govern more than $2B in annual cloud consumption. Frost & Sullivan, Forrester, Gartner, S&P Global, and IDC have recognized CoreStack as an innovator and leader in cloud management. The company is a Microsoft Azure (Legacy) Gold Partner, Amazon AWS Technology Partner with Cloud Operations Competency, Oracle Cloud Build Partner, and Google Cloud Build Partner. To learn more, visit www.corestack.io.

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.

The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

