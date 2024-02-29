Incyte Launches The Unseen Journey to Elevate the Hidden Impact of Myeloproliferative Neoplasms (MPNs) on Patients’ Lives through Generative AI

– The Unseen Journey brings to life the often-misunderstood impact of common myeloproliferative neoplasm (MPN) symptoms through AI-generated images developed from the words and experiences of real patients

WILMINGTON, Del.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Incyte (Nasdaq: INCY) today announced the launch of The Unseen Journey, a program that brings to life the hidden emotional and physical toll of myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs), a group of rare, chronic and progressive blood cancers. Through the use of generative artificial intelligence (AI), the stories and experiences of MPN patients were transformed into unique images to help them show their health care team and their loved ones the significant impact of their MPN symptoms.









The Unseen Journey highlights the stories of people living with MPNs who were asked to describe their symptoms and how they impact their lives in their own words. As each patient described their symptoms and experiences, generative AI tools transformed their words into images that visually depict the patient’s most burdensome symptoms. The resulting images provide a vivid look at the reality of living with an MPN.

“MPN symptoms can be difficult to recognize and describe and every patient’s experience is different, which can sometimes create a challenge for patients, their loved ones and their health care teams to understand the impact of the condition to daily life,” said Ann Brazeau, CEO and Founder, MPN Advocacy and Education International. “These AI-generated images paint a vivid picture of what it is like to live with an MPN, and I hope they will help create a new level of awareness and empathy for those with these conditions.”

Polycythemia vera (PV), myelofibrosis (MF) and essential thrombocythemia (ET) are the most common MPNs. MPNs are progressive diseases that can worsen over time, and changes in symptoms, which can also be a sign of disease progression, can be subtle and hard to assess1. It is important for MPN patients to track their symptoms on a regular basis to help inform conversations with their health care provider.

“I regularly struggle with my MPN symptoms, including fatigue, brain fog and headaches, but because I don’t look sick on the outside, people in my life have trouble truly understanding what I am going through,” said Chelsea, who has been living with PV since 2018. “The AI-generated images created of my symptoms capture how I often feel in a way I could never describe to my friends and family. I hope my images and story resonate with other people living with MPNs and inspire them to proactively share what they are going through with the people in their lives.”

The Unseen Journey website showcases stories of people living with MPNs as shown by AI-generated images and behind-the-scenes videos detailing how the imagery was created. It also includes tools and resources to support people living with MPNs to proactively identify, track and discuss their symptoms or any changes in their health with their health care team.

“There is a need to raise greater awareness of MPN symptoms and their significant impact on patients, and the use of AI technology allows us to illustrate the patient experience in a new and striking way,” said Barry Flannelly, General Manager, Incyte North America. “At Incyte, we are committed to serving the needs of those living with MPNs and other difficult to treat conditions and look forward to supporting more patients in the future.”

About MPNs

Myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs) are a group of rare, chronic blood cancers in which a person’s bone marrow does not function properly. MPNs are progressive diseases, meaning they can worsen over time. The three most common MPNs include polycythemia vera (PV), myelofibrosis (MF), and essential thrombocythemia (ET). MPNs can occur at any age, but are more common in older adults.

About Incyte

A global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to Solve On., Incyte follows the science to find solutions for patients with unmet medical needs. Through the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics, Incyte has established a portfolio of first-in-class medicines for patients and a strong pipeline of products in Oncology and Inflammation & Autoimmunity. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, Incyte has operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For additional information on Incyte, please visit Incyte.com or follow us on social media: LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube.

