John Mattone Selected as World’s Top Professional Coach for the Fifth Time

SANFORD, FL, Feb 20, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – John Mattone has been selected as the World’s #1 Executive Coach and Coaching Authority for the fifth time in the past six years by the research organization Globalgurus.org. Dr. Peter Chee was #2 and Tony Robbins was #3. As a bestselling author and globally renowned coach, speaker, and educator, John Mattone will be honored at the 2024 Annual Gala in Bali by Global Gurus.

As a reputable research organization, Global Gurus first honored Mattone in July 2019 at the Annual Gala in Toronto. While inclusion in the Global Gurus Top 30 Global Coaches is an honor in itself, being distinguished as the world’s best professional executive coach for three consecutive years, and five out of the past six years, is a very special honor. This selection is based on professional accomplishments, contributions to the field of coaching, leadership, research, peer respect, and pioneering thought leadership.

John Mattone is the founder of one of the world’s leading coaching and leadership development firms, John Mattone Global (JMG). JMG is also an industry-leading coach certification company that provides ICF-approved and accredited certification programs to coaches and leaders through its trademarked and licensed brand, Intelligent Leadership. John Mattone Partners, Inc. (JMP) owns an industry-leading 15 registered IP trademarks awarded by the USPTO.

John Mattone is the pioneer of Intelligent Leadership (IL), a transformative, results-oriented leadership growth philosophy and process that ignites, cultivates, and polishes an individual’s heart, mind, and soul in support of creating exceptional leadership and cultural capability in an organization. The IL “movement” began in 2010. Since then, John Mattone’s IL coaching system has transformed the lives of nearly one million people and impacted the success of thousands of organizations from every corner of the globe – 55 countries to date.

Since 2017, John Mattone has personally coached and mentored over 750 global executive coaches and 45 of the world’s top CEO’s and government leaders. John Mattone is the former executive coach to the late Steve Jobs and the former legendary CEO of PepsiCo, Roger Enrico.

John is the author of 10 books, including five best-sellers: Talent Leadership (2012), Intelligent Leadership (2013), Cultural Transformations (2016), The Intelligent Leader (2019), and The Executive Coach’s Handbook (2022).

John has a Bachelor of Science in Management & Organizational Behavior as well as a Master of Science and Ph.D. in Industrial/Organizational Psychology. He serves on the Dean’s Advisory Board (College of Sciences) at the University of Central Florida (UCF) and is a Distinguished Senior Fellow at the Hult International School of Business.

John Mattone and his family are paying it forward through two scholarships at the University of Central Florida: The John Mattone Endowed Graduate Scholarship Fund for Executive Coaching and Leadership (for Graduate students in Industrial/Organizational Psychology) and The Mattone Family Endowed Scholarship for Industrial/Organizational Psychology.

