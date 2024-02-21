Kople, one of Norway’s Leading EV Charging Operators, Selects the Driivz Platform to Ensure an Enhanced Charging Experience for EV Drivers

The Driivz Smart EV Charging and Energy Management Platform provides the operational excellence and scalability Kople requires to accelerate the growth of its charging network

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Driivz , a Vontier (NYSE: VNT) company, part of its EVolve e-mobility portfolio and a leading provider of end-to-end smart EV charging and energy management software, today announced that Kople, one of Norway’s largest charge point operators (CPO), will migrate its network of more than 7,000+ public and private EV charging connectors to the Driivz platform. Following a competitive request for proposal process, Kople selected Driivz because of the platform’s technical maturity, industry-leading charger uptime and extensive network management and business operations capabilities.

The Driivz solution for Kople includes integrated software modules for EV charge point and network operations, EV charging billing, and for future use, smart energy management. Driver self-service tools include a white-label mobile app offering real-time charger location and availability, charger reservations, support for multiple payment options and faster issue reporting. Kople will use the Driivz InSite™ module to provide management, reporting and driver support tools to its business customers.

“Our mission is to meet Norway’s growing need for user-friendly, high-quality EV charging with facilities that deliver our signature easy charging experience,” said Joar Brunes, CEO of Kople, noting that 25 percent of passenger vehicles on Norway’s roads today are electric. “Driivz technology will help us provide an even higher quality of service to EV drivers and our partners as we continue to scale our business and add new technology solutions as soon as they are ready for us to use.”

The operations management module monitors charger status 24×7 and proactively resolves up to 80 percent of operational problems using self-healing algorithms, enabling industry-leading levels of charger availability to meet Kople’s service excellence objectives. Support for multiple payment options plus built-in integrations for platform and OCPI-based roaming allow Kople to make EV charging easily available to everyone.

In addition to the growing public network of its own chargers, Kople builds and operates charging facilities on behalf of many public and private partners, including municipalities, businesses and utility companies. The Driivz platform’s robust EV billing features were another key factor behind Kople’s choice of Driivz. The billing module simplifies financial complexity by providing automated monthly reconciliation by business partners, hassle-free public charging for fleet drivers and simple payment processing.

“We are delighted to partner with Kople in providing service excellence to Norway’s growing population of EV drivers and to support this innovative company’s expansion across Norway and the Nordics,” said Andrew Bennett, CEO of EVolve. “We share Kople’s passion for continuously improving the EV driver charging experience and furthering electrification to make the world a bit greener.”

About Kople

Kople AS, headquartered in Hønefoss, is a Norwegian charge point operator, owned by Cube Infrastructure Managers and Ringerikskraft. Cube Infrastructure Managers is an independent infrastructure investment manager, and Ringerikskraft is an energy utility located in Hønefoss. Kople builds and operates EV charging sites equipped with DC chargers (fast and ultra-fast) and AC chargers, working with site owners over the entire journey, from planning to financing, assembly, operation and support. Kople also builds and operates charging solutions for companies with fleets of EV passenger cars and trucks. For more information, please visit https://www.kople.no/en/

About Driivz

Driivz, a Vontier (NYSE: VNT) company and part of its EVolve™ e-mobility portfolio, is a leading global software supplier to EV charging operators and service providers, accelerating the plug-in EV industry’s dynamic and continuous transformation. The company’s intelligent, cloud-based platform spans EV charging operations, energy management, advanced billing capabilities and driver self-service tools.

Driivz’s team of EV experts serves customers in more than 30 countries, including global industry players such as Shell, Volvo Group, EVgo, Centrica, Circle K, Recharge, St1, ElaadNL, ESB, Mer, Francis Energy, Ennet Corporation and eMobility Power. The Driivz platform currently manages tens of thousands of public chargers (hundreds of thousands in roaming) and hundreds of millions of events for millions of EV drivers in North America, Europe and APAC. For more information, please visit https://driivz.com/

