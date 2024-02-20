Kroll’s Duff & Phelps Opinions Practice: 2023 Global Leader in Fairness Opinions Worldwide, Including the U.S., EMEA and Australia

Kroll Remains the Global Leader in LSEG’s Fairness Opinion Rankings for over 20 Years

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#OneTeamOneKroll—Kroll, the leading independent provider of global risk and financial advisory solutions, today announced that it ranked No. 1 for the total number of fairness opinions in the U.S., EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Australia and globally in 2023, as reported by LSEG (formerly known as Refinitiv).

Since 2005, Kroll rendered over 1,378 fairness opinions worldwide, covering transactions with an aggregate deal value exceeding $1.1 trillion. With a proven track-record built over decades, Kroll has solidified its reputation as a trusted advisor for financial and transaction advisory.

Kroll’s market-leading Fairness and Solvency Opinions practice delivers high-quality, independent financial advice and opinions that withstand the most rigorous scrutiny. The practice covers the spectrum of corporate deals, including traditional mergers and acquisitions, GP-led secondaries and other private equity fund transactions, financings and restructurings. Kroll’s opinions practice works with fund managers, boards of directors and special committees through the intricate landscape of corporate finance. Clients choose Kroll for our unwavering commitment to excellence.

View LSEG’s fairness opinions ranking in their Global Mergers & Acquisitions Review – Full Year 2023 here.

About Kroll

As the leading independent provider of risk and financial advisory solutions, Kroll leverages our unique insights, data and technology to help clients stay ahead of complex demands. Kroll’s team of more than 6,500 professionals worldwide continues the firm’s nearly 100-year history of trusted expertise spanning risk, governance, transactions and valuation. Our advanced solutions and intelligence provide clients the foresight they need to create an enduring competitive advantage. At Kroll, our values define who we are and how we partner with clients and communities. Learn more at kroll.com.

M&A advisory, capital raising and secondary market advisory services in the United States are provided by Kroll Securities, LLC (member FINRA/SIPC). M&A advisory, capital raising and secondary market advisory services in the United Kingdom are provided by Kroll Securities Ltd., which is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Valuation Advisory Services in India are provided by Kroll Advisory Private Limited (formerly, Duff & Phelps India Private Limited), under a category 1 merchant banker license issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

Contacts

Tom Groppe

tom.groppe@kroll.com

+1 212 833 3464

Devonne Cusi

devonne.cusi@kroll.com

+1 212 450 8199