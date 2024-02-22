Lone Star Analysis Ltd. Opens New Headquarters in Lincoln

Ribbon Cutting by Royal Air Force Chief of Staff









LINCOLNSHIRE, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lone Star Analysis Ltd., a trusted provider of leading-edge predictive and prescriptive analytics and Evolved AI®, has expanded its presence in the U.K., opening its new headquarters in Lincoln, England. This new space was necessitated by the Lone Star’s rapid growth in the U.K. and enhances the company’s capacity to serve customers in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Middle East. The occasion was marked by a formal ribbon cutting ceremony.

Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton, KCB ADC FREng, Chief of Air Staff, officially opened the new facility, joined by other members of the Royal Air Force and guests from the Lincoln area.

“We are very pleased to be located in the Lincoln Science and Innovation Park (LSIP),” said Group Captain (Retd) Robin Adlam, Managing Director of Lone Star Analysis Ltd. “The location, as a constituent part of the LSIP, adjacent to the University of Lincoln, is a perfect combination. Not only has the LSIP community embraced our arrival, with support from the LSIP staff and associated LSIP companies, the University of Lincoln is proving to be an invaluable resource. And having a base in Lincoln geographically positions us to support our key RAF customers.”

The company plans to leverage the new Lincoln site to expand offerings in AI and solutions for customers outside the defence community, in addition to current offerings in Defence and Energy. While the company plans to keep its current London offices, the Lincoln headquarters will be the company’s targeted location for growth and new jobs in the U.K.

“It has been extremely rewarding to watch the Lone Star Analysis Ltd. team grow,” said Air Vice-Marshal (Retd) Gary Waterfall, CBE DL. “They have engaged with a wide range of customers and are already serving customers outside the U.K.” Waterfall, who also serves as a director for the firm, went on to say, “Enhancing value for money within the MoD, and assisting an optimisation of fleets during these operationally testing times are our immediate focus, all whilst extending the U.K.’s reach abroad.”

“Lone Star Analysis Ltd. has been a gratifying launch,” said Steve Roemerman, CEO of Lone Star Aerospace Inc, the U.S. affiliate of Lone Star Analysis Ltd. “We are already seeing innovations in the U.K., especially around the health sector, which we hope to export to the U.S. We are thrilled with the company’s rapid growth in such a short span of time.”

Moving Lone Star’s headquarters to the Alchemy building in Lincoln SCIP aligns with the company’s strategic expansion in other locations, including Patuxent River, Maryland; Dayton, Ohio; and Oslo, Norway.

To learn more about Lone Star Analysis, visit https://lone-star.uk/.

About Lone Star Analysis

Lone Star Analysis® provides applied decision intelligence and engineering solutions. We harness predictive and prescriptive analytics, Evolved Artificial Intelligence®, and inherent knowledge to enhance innovation, create economic strength, and make the world safer. Lone Star delivers actionable answers to complex problems in the Aerospace & Defense Industry, Military Services, the Intelligence Community, and for our International Allies.

