LQR House Secures 1 Million GBP Purchase Order for SWOL Tequila from Access Fulfillment, Expanding to the UK

MIAMI BEACH, FL, Feb 20, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – LQR House Inc. (the “Company” or “LQR House”) (NASDAQ:LQR), a niche ecommerce platform specializing in the spirits and beverage industry, proudly announces the receipt of a £1,080,000 GBP (approximately $1,350,000 USD) purchase order for its SWOL Tequila from Access Fulfillment, based in the UK. This strategic partnership marks LQR House’s entry into the UK market, with Access Fulfillment being the first UK-based partner the Company granted distribution rights for SWOL Tequila.

Access Fulfillment, established in November 2007, has evolved over 15 years to become a leader in storage, distribution, and fulfillment services. Boasting progressive technologies and unwavering customer service, the company has a solid track record in the wine industry and maintains strong relationships with local retailers. The Company believes that situated in Kent, Southeast England, Access Fulfillment’s transport connections to the UK road network and Europe make it an ideal partner for the expansion of SWOL Tequila.

LQR House CEO, Sean Dollinger, expressed enthusiasm about SWOL Tequila’s global trajectory, stating, “With purchase orders now coming in from Canada and the UK, we believe that SWOL starts growing into a global brand. We believe that the humbling reviews from SWOL customers validate our commitment to crafting a unique Anejo blend. In our view, SWOL’s success in a saturated tequila market is evident through the positive customer reviews and increasing orders.”

The Company believe that this significant partnership with Access Fulfillment aligns with LQR House’s mission to redefine the spirits industry through innovative products and strategic expansions.

About LQR House Inc.

LQR House intends to become a prominent force in the wine and spirits e-commerce sector, epitomized by its flagship alcohol marketplace, cwspirits.com. This platform seamlessly delivers a diverse range of emerging, premium, and luxury spirits, wines, and champagnes from esteemed retail partners like Country Wine & Spirits. Functioning as a technology-driven hub, LQR House utilizes software, data analytics, and artificial intelligence to elevate the consumer experience. CWSpirits.com stands out as the go-to destination for modern, convenience-oriented shoppers, providing a curated selection of alcohol products delivered to homes across the United States. Beyond its role as an e-commerce leader, LQR House is a marketing agency with a specialized focus on the alcohol industry. The Company measures campaign success by directly correlating it with sales on CWSpirits.com, demonstrating a return on investment. Backed by an influential network of over 550 figures in the alcohol space, LQR House strategically drives traffic to CWSpirits.com, enhancing brand visibility. LQR House intends to disrupt the traditional landscape of the alcohol industry, driven by its dedication to providing an unparalleled online purchasing experience and delivering tailored marketing solutions.

