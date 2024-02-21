Media Advisory: Surescripts’ Data & Analytics Chief Nowak to Speak at ViVE 2024 on Digital Technology, AI and Advancing Health Intelligence Sharing

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HealthIT–Surescripts® Chief Data and Analytics Officer Lynne Nowak, M.D., will share insights as part of a panel at ViVE 2024, Navigating Digital Transformation and AI in Healthcare, on February 26, 2024, at 2:40 p.m. PT.





“In my 15 years of experience as a physician, I found I was doing more paperwork than patient care. My kids will even tell you about the two-foot-tall stacks of paper charts and hours at home writing out forms,” said Nowak. “This was a fixable problem that today we are solving with data, technology and an even greater emphasis on advancing health intelligence sharing.”

“I look forward to joining industry colleagues as part of a panel discussion at ViVE to continue the conversation around how we can further optimize how we use data to solve healthcare’s biggest problems and harness the enormous possibilities ahead with AI while maintaining patient safety,” said Nowak.

Expert Panel: Navigating Digital Transformation and AI in Healthcare

When & Where: 2:40pm – 3:15 p.m., Monday, February 26, Room 403A

Panelists: Lynne Nowak, MD, Chief Data & Analytics Officer, Surescripts, Bill Fera, MD, Principal/Healthcare AI Leader, Deloitte, and Eyal Zimlichman, MD, Chief Transformation Officer & Chief Innovation Officer, Sheba Medical Center. The discussion will be moderated by Ainsley MacLean, MD, Chief Medical Information Officer & Chief AI Officer, Permanente Medicine

Overview: Leaders at the forefront of digital transformation must understand and set realistic expectations about the capabilities and limitations of cutting-edge technology in healthcare. Explore how digital tools, including AI, are revolutionizing care delivery and can alleviate burnout, improve patient outcomes, and streamline operational processes. Dive into the latest strategies for integrating technology into healthcare settings, managing digital change, and leading teams through technological shifts. Gain insights into current digital trends, equipped with the knowledge to distinguish between the myths and realities of AI and its potential in healthcare’s digital transformation.

Where to find Surescripts at ViVE 2024:

Meet with Surescripts in booth #1910 or stop by to connect with the Surescripts Network Alliance during social hours on Monday, February 26 and Tuesday, February 27 from 4:45 p.m. – 6 p.m.

