NerdWallet to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets Emerging Technology Summit

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NerdWallet, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRDS), which provides trustworthy financial guidance to consumers and small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs), today announced that it will be participating in the KeyBanc Capital Markets Emerging Technology Summit in San Francisco.





NerdWallet Co-Founder & CEO Tim Chen will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time, along with Chief Financial Officer Lauren StClair. Interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the event by visiting NerdWallet’s investor relations website at investors.nerdwallet.com. Following the presentation, a recording will be available for replay for at least 90 days on the same website.

About NerdWallet

NerdWallet (Nasdaq: NRDS) is on a mission to provide clarity for all of life’s financial decisions. As a personal finance website and app, NerdWallet provides consumers with trustworthy and knowledgeable financial information so they can make smart money moves. From finding the best credit card to buying a house, NerdWallet is there to help consumers make financial decisions with confidence. Consumers have free access to our expert content and comparison shopping marketplaces, plus a data-driven app, which helps them stay on top of their finances and save time and money, giving them the freedom to do more. NerdWallet is available for consumers in the U.S., United Kingdom, Canada and Australia.

“NerdWallet” is a trademark of NerdWallet, Inc. All rights reserved. Other names and trademarks used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

