ORI Capital Raises $260 Million for Second Life Sciences Fund

– Fundraise closed above its original target, reflecting strong interest from institutional, strategic and high net worth investors globally

HONG KONG & NATICK, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#biotech—ORI Capital today announced the final close of its second fund, ORI Fund II (the “Fund”), with total commitments of $260 million. This milestone meets the Fund’s original target and underscores strong investor confidence in ORI Capital’s investment strategy and track record.





Founded in 2015, and led by veteran investor, Simone Song, ORI Capital is well-positioned to identify and nurture the next generation of innovative companies. The Fund will invest in innovative early-stage biotech companies globally, across the areas of diagnostics, drug delivery, and therapeutics focused on areas of significant unmet medical need with the highest mortality rates such as cancer, metabolic disorders and neurodegenerative diseases. With a keen eye for transformative technologies and market trends, ORI Capital aims to drive value creation and sustainable growth for its portfolio companies.

The ORI Capital investment team brings decades of experience investing in the biotech and healthcare sector and will leverage the expansive resources of the firm’s proprietary big data and AI-driven ORIZON platform to source differentiated investments and partner with companies to enhance value creation. ORI Capital is a pioneer in adopting a quantamental strategy in biotech venture investment combing data analysis with fundamental research.

“We are in a golden-era of innovation across the intersection of AI and biology, where technological breakthroughs are creating new approaches to diagnosing and treating disease,” said Simone Song, Founding Partner, ORI Capital. “We believe the current environment provides an attractive opportunity for investing in the next generation of leading biotech companies. Through our big data and AI-enabled ORIZON platform, we seek to be a capital provider of choice, to help founders and companies bring their innovative therapies and technologies to patients. We prioritize investments in companies tackling significant diseases with high mortality rates.”

ORI Capital’s strategy is focused on growth-oriented venture investments in biotech sector specifically targeting early to early to mid-stage life sciences companies developing novel therapeutics in addition to life sciences tools and diagnostics companies. Notable exits include: CG Oncology’s (NASDAQ:CGON) recent IPO on the NASDAQ which raised an double upsized offering of $380 million, Kymab which was acquired by Sanofi in January 2021 for $1.1 billion upfront, Semma Therapeutics which was acquired by Vertex in 2019 for $950 million in cash, as well as Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) and TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ: TLSI) which both listed on the NASDAQ.

ORI Capital has identified several themes of fundamental innovation as well as structural shifts that will drive significant growth in the coming decades. These themes include next generation small molecules such as RNA targeting small molecules, protein degradation and stabilization, the programmable nuclear acid therapies such as DNA and RNA therapies, immuno-oncology cell therapy, and synthetic biology. ORI Healthcare Fund II will actively deploy capital in these new approaches to support truly innovative companies that can bring hope to patients in need globally.

About ORI Capital Limited

ORI Capital Limited is a Hong Kong and US-based quantamental investment firm focused on venture stage opportunities in healthcare. With a proven track record of success, ORI Capital partners with visionary entrepreneurs to build market-leading companies and drive meaningful impact for patients. Its proprietary big data and artificial intelligence (AI) research system, ORIZON, provides daily updates on 31,000+ healthcare companies around the world, follows 62,000+ key opinion leaders, and tracks the investment activities of 5,000+ fund managers. For more information, visit https://ori-capital.com/.

