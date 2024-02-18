RapidClaims Launches with Significant Funding to Revolutionize Healthcare Claim Management with AI

RapidClaims launches with significant funding to utilize AI in tackling healthcare claim denials, aiming to streamline medical coding and improve the financial health of providers.

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – February 17, 2024) – In a bold move to address the persistent challenge of claim denials plaguing the US healthcare system, RapidClaims has announced its official launch, backed by a substantial initial funding round. This innovative startup is set to transform the healthcare industry by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to streamline the complex medical coding and claim submission processes, which are critical factors contributing to the financial strain on healthcare providers.





RapidClaims team: (L to R) Abhinay Vyas, Dushyant Mishra and Jot Sarup Sahni.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

The seed funding round, orchestrated by Together Fund, a notable global SaaS fund, along with contributions from other significant investors, underscores the confidence in RapidClaims’ mission. The initiative is further supported by a group of industry experts and advisors from leading healthcare organizations, indicating a strong backing for RapidClaims’ approach.

Led by a team of seasoned professionals with deep expertise in healthcare, data science, and technology scaling, RapidClaims aims to tackle the inefficiencies in revenue cycle management head-on. The company’s focus is on medical coding automation, a critical area where errors and delays significantly impact claim denials.

RapidClaims’ AI-driven solution is designed to simplify the coding process, reducing the likelihood of errors and accelerating submissions, thereby minimizing the risk of denials. The company has already shown promising results with successful pilots shortly after its beta product launch, indicating strong potential for widespread impact.

Dushyant Mishra, Founder & CEO of RapidClaims, highlighted the transformative role of AI in healthcare administration. “Our approach goes beyond automation. We aim to enhance the efficiency and accuracy of medical coding, which is fundamental in reducing claim denials and improving the financial health of healthcare providers,” Mishra explained.

RapidClaims has introduced a suite of products aimed at reducing the administrative burden on healthcare organizations. These tools are designed to support the entire spectrum of medical coding and claim management processes, demonstrating RapidClaims’ comprehensive approach to tackling this industry-wide challenge.

The involvement of Together Fund and other investors not only signifies a strong start for RapidClaims but also underscores the growing recognition of the need for innovative solutions in healthcare administration. As healthcare providers continue to face challenges with claim denials and administrative complexities, RapidClaims stands poised to lead the way in transforming revenue cycle management through AI.

About RapidClaims

RapidClaims is at the forefront of automating medical coding to assist healthcare organizations in reducing claim denials and streamlining their revenue cycle management processes. Utilizing advanced AI technology, RapidClaims aims to improve the accuracy and efficiency of medical coding, addressing a critical pain point in the healthcare industry.

About Together Fund

Together Fund is an enterprise software-focused, operator-led fund initiated by industry veterans. Specializing in Seed and Series A investments across various technology sectors, Together Fund supports the development of innovative solutions with a founder-friendly approach.

