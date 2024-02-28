Riverlane and Rigetti Computing Partner with Oak Ridge National Laboratory to Work to Improve HPC-Quantum Integration

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom and BERKELEY, Calif., Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Riverlane, the global leader in quantum error correction technology, and Rigetti (Nasdaq: RGTI), a pioneer in full-stack quantum-classical computing, today announced their participation in a project led by the US Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) to explore the challenges of integrating a quantum computer with a large-scale, supercomputing centre.

Quantum computers will play an important role in the future of computing as they promise to solve problems that are traditionally impossible to tackle on even the world’s largest ‘classical’ supercomputers. As the performance of quantum computers improves, their integration with high-performance computing (HPC) to tackle complex computing challenges will become commonplace. We believe the result will be the ability to solve problems for society that are unsolvable today.

To assess the viability of integrating quantum computers into HPC environments, the project partners will build the first-ever benchmarking suite (‘QStone’) for measuring the performance of a joint HPC + Quantum system. It will be run on ORNL’s Summit, the fifth fastest supercomputer in the world, developed by IBM in 2018. For the quantum components, researchers will use simulated hardware based on key elements of Riverlane’s quantum error correction stack, in particular its qubit control system which is already installed at the ORNL labs, and real remote hardware located at Rigetti’s headquarters in California.

ORNL is among the leaders in advanced quantum research with a dedicated team of researchers and a network of commercial, academic and government partnerships. Their work covers various research efforts from developing and benchmarking scalable, fault-tolerant algorithms to designing quantum sensors.

Riverlane, Rigetti and ORNL will publish the results of the project, sharing the key learnings about interoperability issues and performance from interfacing early quantum devices with HPC-infrastructure. This will include key learnings about whether quantum computers should be installed on-site or can be successfully used through remote access.

“This project aims to move us ahead in making quantum computing devices both more practical in general and more interoperable with HPC systems. The benchmarking will help us explore and identify early challenges associated with such integration which will benefit future research in this space. We are proud to be part of this exciting initiative and understand more about how our quantum error correction stack can work in tandem with a world-leading supercomputing centre,” said Marco Ghibaudi, Riverlane VP of Engineering.

“Integrating quantum processors with modern HPC is an important next step in the evolution of both quantum computing and HPC. Collaborating with ORNL and Riverlane to develop and test the integration of Rigetti quantum hardware into ORNL’s HPC systems could move us significantly closer to the deployment of the first quantum-enabled supercomputer,” said Dr. Subodh Kulkarni, Rigetti CEO.

About Rigetti

Rigetti is a pioneer in full-stack quantum computing. The Company has operated quantum computers over the cloud since 2017 and serves global enterprise, government, and research clients through its Rigetti Quantum Cloud Services platform. The Company’s proprietary quantum-classical infrastructure provides high performance integration with public and private clouds for practical quantum computing. Rigetti has developed the industry’s first multi-chip quantum processor for scalable quantum computing systems. The Company designs and manufactures its chips in-house at Fab-1, the industry’s first dedicated and integrated quantum device manufacturing facility. Learn more at www.rigetti.com

About Riverlane

Riverlane’s mission is to make quantum computing useful sooner, starting an era of human progress as significant as the industrial and digital revolutions. To achieve this, Riverlane is building the Quantum Error Correction Stack to comprehensively control qubits and correct the billions of real-time data errors that prevent today’s generation of quantum computers from achieving useful scale. Riverlane’s customers are governments, quantum computer hardware companies and world-leading research labs. Investors include leading venture capital funds Molten Ventures, Amadeus Capital Partners and Cambridge Innovation Capital; the UK’s national security investment fund (NSSIF); high-performance computing leader Altair; and the University of Cambridge.

Acknowledgement

This research used resources of the Oak Ridge Leadership Computing Facility, which is a DOE Office of Science User Facility supported under Contract DE-AC05-00OR22725.

