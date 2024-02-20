Saviynt Adds SentinelOne CEO Tomer Weingarten and Former Infoblox CEO Jesper Andersen to its Board of Directors

The Leading Converged Cloud Identity Security Company is Positioned to Accelerate Company Momentum

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Saviynt, a leading provider of cloud-native identity and governance platform solutions, announced today that it has appointed SentinelOne CEO Tomer Weingarten and retired Infoblox CEO Jesper Andersen as Board members to help scale the company to its next phase of success.





For Saviynt, 2023 was a threshold year as highlighted by the company’s exceptional growth, strong executive leadership additions, new customer wins, and historic industry recognition by Gartner Peer Insights which named Saviynt as the “customers’ choice” for the third year in a row. Saviynt received Gartner Peer Insights’ highest overall rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars and the highest number of 5-star reviews at 75%.

Both Weingarten and Andersen see Saviynt as solving a critical business need with a unique opportunity to lead the market into the future. “Access management is a critical piece of cybersecurity and the market for solutions to manage it is fast emerging,” Weingarten said. “Saviynt has built a solid foundation for growth and I look forward to leveraging my experience to help the team scale and capitalize on the significant opportunities before them.” Andersen added: “Anyone who has a platform that can unify and govern, in my opinion, has a very strong position to help manage identity overall. That is why I was really excited about this opportunity to come and serve on the Saviynt board. And equally as important, the Saviynt board appointment allows me another opportunity to work with [Saviynt CEO] Sachin.”

Weingarten and Andersen are bringing to Saviynt considerable experience and best practices on how to build fast growing businesses that are poised for their next level of growth.

Weingarten founded and launched SentinelOne in 2013 with a vision to transform cybersecurity for global enterprises, and under his leadership, the company has become one of the fastest growing businesses in the world. The company was the largest cybersecurity IPO in history, and for the fifth consecutive year, the AI security leader has been named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, an annual ranking that recognizes the most innovative and fastest- growing companies in North America.

Andersen has held executive leadership positions for fast-paced, global enterprise software and infrastructure companies for more than two decades. Most recently he was CEO of Infoblox, a leading provider of DDI networking and cybersecurity solutions. Prior to that, Andersen held various executive positions at Cisco, Oracle Corp and Peoplesoft.

“We are thrilled to welcome both Tomer and Jesper as advisers to the Saviynt Board. Their collective experience and leadership are invaluable assets as we navigate the dynamic and exciting landscape of enterprise identity security,” said Sachin Nayyar, CEO at Saviynt, who recently introduced both to employees at the company’s 2024 Sales Kickoff Meeting. “With their guidance, and the power of our entire Board leadership, we are poised to redefine and lead the next chapter in performance, scalability, and efficiency in converged identity security for multinational corporations across diverse markets.”

To support its growth objectives, Saviynt as the #1 enterprise identity security cloud company has an expansion plan that includes increased sales personnel, more customer support assets, and expanded marketing investments. Saviynt has more than 400 channel partners globally who are expert practitioners, service providers and authorities on identity security and the complex challenges around the world. In 2024, Saviynt will also strengthen, nurture, and expand these channel relationships to accommodate the increased customer demand, including in new markets such as Japan while maintaining its momentum in North America, APAC, and Europe.

“The Saviynt team is winning market share in the APAC market – delivering exceptional outcomes for our clients,” said Danny Flint, Partner, Risk Services, Cyber: Identity & Access Management at KPMG Australia. “At KPMG we highly value the alliance with Saviynt, and have no hesitation in recommending their products.”

Organizations have increasingly turned to Saviynt Enterprise Identity Cloud (EIC) to maximize return on investment (ROI), lower costs, reduce complexity, and streamline Identity and Access Management (IAM) processes. The company released major new cloud platform capabilities that build on key areas of identity governance, cloud privileged access management (CPAM) and identity analytics and intelligence to help organizations embrace Zero Trust principles.

Mark Ivy, Director, IAM at Phillips 66, said: “Our on-prem solution could only manage other things on-prem, and Saviynt has the ability to manage things both on-prem and in the cloud, so that was one of the things that made us realize that this is really a good solution for us in both realms.”

Saviynt has an unwavering commitment to deliver the best identity solution to its customers, including:

Innovation: consistently deliver advanced identity solutions that facilitate digital transformation by leading the market in security, ease of use, and organizational impact

Customer support: ensure the highest possible customer support through a dedicated team of professionals available 24/7

“With Saviynt IGA, we’ve become far more flexible and agile. As the business makes new requests of us, we can immediately change our flows or ways of doing things. We’re far more ready for a fast-changing world,” said Mike Rivett, Principal Solutions Architect at Syneos Health.

About Saviynt:

Saviynt empowers enterprises to secure their digital transformation, safeguard critical assets, and meet regulatory compliance. With a vision to provide a secure and compliant future for all enterprises, Saviynt’s cutting-edge solutions have been recognized as industry leaders. For more information, please visit www.saviynt.com.

