Shoptalk Announces Speaker Lineup for 2024 Event in Las Vegas

Senior Executives from Macy’s, Inc., Mattel, Amazon, Canada Goose and P&G to Offer Insights on AI in Retail, Brand Power and More

Grammy Award Winner Ludacris to Headline the Annual Shoptalk Beach Party

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Shoptalk, the leading global event for retail and ecommerce, today announced the speaker lineup for its 2024 conference taking place March 17–20 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. The conference will bring together more than 10,000 attendees and more than 225 senior-level speakers from top retail companies that include Macy’s, Inc., Mattel, Amazon, Canada Goose and P&G, who will share their unique insights on critical topics such as using AI to transform retail, building brand trust and loyalty, creating unified retail experiences, and navigating changing industry relationships.

Following his special guest appearance alongside Usher during the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show, Grammy Award–winning rapper and actor Ludacris will headline the annual Shoptalk Beach Party.

Highly anticipated Shoptalk 2024 mainstage speakers include:

Tony Spring , the new President and CEO of Macy’s, Inc., who—in his first public interview since taking over the CEO reins—will outline his strategic vision for the $24 billion retailer.

, the new President and CEO of Macy’s, Inc., who—in his first public interview since taking over the CEO reins—will outline his strategic vision for the $24 billion retailer. Robbie Brenner , President of Mattel Films, and Steve Totzke , President and Chief Commercial Officer of Mattel, who will share insights on the Barbie halo effect and how the company is extending that success to other iconic toys.

, President of Mattel Films, and , President and Chief Commercial Officer of Mattel, who will share insights on the halo effect and how the company is extending that success to other iconic toys. Gina Boswell , CEO of Bath & Body Works, who will share how the retailer is winning over new generations and markets at a critical inflection point.

, CEO of Bath & Body Works, who will share how the retailer is winning over new generations and markets at a critical inflection point. Colleen Aubrey , SVP of Ad Products and Technology at Amazon, whose vision has led to Amazon capturing three quarters of the fast-growing US retail media advertising market.

, SVP of Ad Products and Technology at Amazon, whose vision has led to Amazon capturing three quarters of the fast-growing US retail media advertising market. Maria Renz , Global Head of Commerce at Google, who will offer insights into how the retail industry can embrace AI to be more efficient, exciting and relevant to shoppers.

, Global Head of Commerce at Google, who will offer insights into how the retail industry can embrace AI to be more efficient, exciting and relevant to shoppers. Tom Kingsbury, CEO of Kohl’s, who will share his vision for a new Kohl’s for the first time on a public stage as the department store chain reinvigorates its business.

“This year’s carefully curated speaker lineup includes influential retail leaders from across the industry, who will share the freshest perspectives on the technologies, trends and tactics that are shaping retail today,” said Sophie Wawro, Global President, Shoptalk. “Shoptalk attendees will gain valuable insights that help them propel their businesses and have complimentary access to Meetup, our unparalleled networking program that launched to rave reviews at last year’s event.”

Meetup is the retail industry’s largest and most productive way to connect with senior executives from leading retailers and brands. The program generated overwhelmingly positive reviews when it debuted last year, with 90% of the 50,000 meetings facilitated through Meetup rated positively. This year, more retailers and brands than ever before are confirmed to attend Shoptalk and take part in Meetup, and the program will facilitate more than 75,000 meetings among executives from every sector of the retail ecosystem.

Other Shoptalk 2024 speakers include:

Dani Reiss, Chairman and CEO, Canada Goose

Stefano Curti, Chief Brands Officer, Consumer Beauty, Coty

Janet Hayes, CEO, Crate & Barrel

Wendy Nunnelley, Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer, Danone North America

Christian Fortucci, Chief Technology Officer, David Yurman

Christopher Thomas-Moore, Chief Digital Officer, Domino’s

Chris Lamontagne, President, Fanatics Live, Fanatics

Frank Bracken, EVP and Chief Commercial Officer, Foot Locker

Winnie Park, CEO, Forever 21

Holly Briedis, Chief Customer Officer, Fossil Group

Sapna Parikh, Chief Digital Officer, Kendo Brands (LVMH)

Jason Gowans, SVP and Chief Digital Officer, Levi Strauss & Co.

Britt Olsen, Chief Commercial Officer, On

Shailesh Jejurikar, Chief Operating Officer, P&G

Parth Raval, Chief Growth Officer, PepsiCo Foods North America, PepsiCo

Ting Cai, Chief Digital Officer, Rakuten Group, Inc.

Nicole Wegman, Founder and CEO, Ring Concierge

Kecia Caffie, President, Zales, Signet

Scott Mezvinsky, President, North America and International, Taco Bell

Lisa Roath, EVP and Chief Marketing Officer, Target

Ashley Buchanan, CEO, The Michaels Companies, Inc.

Ajay Salpekar, Head of Beauty and Personal Care, TikTok Shop US, TikTok

Amiee Bayer-Thomas, Chief Supply Chain Officer, Ulta Beauty

Chris Rupp, Chief Customer Officer, Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Jon Alferness, EVP and Chief Product Officer, Walmart U.S.

Joe Cano, Chief Marketing and Merchandising Officer, Zappos.com

To learn more and register for Shoptalk, visit Shoptalk.com.

About Shoptalk

A Hyve Group event, Shoptalk is widely known for organizing retail’s best and fastest-growing events, and bringing together thousands of industry changemakers to collaborate at unparalleled scale across a broad range of online and offline use cases and innovative new formats, including Tabletalks, Hosted Meetings and Meetups. Since 2016, Shoptalk has defined the retail industry’s community of innovators by bringing established retailers and brands together with direct-to- consumer and tech startups, large tech and Internet companies, venture capital investors, real estate developers, equity analysts, media and others. For more information, visit Shoptalk.com.

Contacts

Media Contacts:

Michael McMullan / Alissa Heumann



Berns Communications Group mmcmullan@bcg-pr.com / aheumann@bcg-pr.com