SoundHound AI to Report 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results, Host Conference Call and Webcast on February 29

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SoundHound AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOUN), a global leader in voice artificial intelligence, today announced that it will report its 2023 fourth quarter and full year financial results on Thursday, February 29, 2024 after market close. The company will host a conference call and webcast to review the results on the same day.


Conference Call and Webcast Information

Keyvan Mohajer, Co-Founder and CEO, and Nitesh Sharan, CFO, will host the conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET. A live audio webcast will be available at investors.soundhound.com and a replay will be available at the same location.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI (Nasdaq: SOUN), a global leader in conversational intelligence, offers voice AI solutions that let businesses offer incredible conversational experiences to their customers. Built on proprietary technology, SoundHound’s voice AI delivers best-in-class speed and accuracy in numerous languages to product creators across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries via groundbreaking AI-driven products like Smart Answering, Smart Ordering, and Dynamic Interaction™, a real-time, multimodal customer service interface. Along with SoundHound Chat AI, a powerful voice assistant with integrated Generative AI, SoundHound powers millions of products and services, and processes billions of interactions each year for world class businesses. www.soundhound.com

Contacts

Investors:
Scott Smith

408-724-1498

IR@SoundHound.com

Media:
Fiona McEvoy

415-610-6590

PR@SoundHound.com

