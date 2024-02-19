SSR Mining Provides Update on Latest Developments Following Recent Incident at Çöpler

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SSR Mining Inc. (Nasdaq/TSX: SSRM; ASX: SSR) (“SSR Mining” or the “Company”) provides an update on ongoing rescue efforts at the Çöpler mine in Türkiye.





Search and rescue efforts to locate nine missing workers following the February 13, 2024 incident at the Çöpler mine continue. Our thoughts continue to be with the families of the missing workers and the Çöpler community during this incredibly difficult time. We will continue to support the authorities on the ground in Türkiye in their search and rescue efforts. A new waiting and information point has been established within the mine area for the families of the missing workers.

We acknowledge that several of our team members are facing charges in relation to the recent incident, and we are ensuring they receive the necessary support while respecting the legal process.

SSR Mining has also been notified that the Çöpler environmental permit has been revoked, and the operation will remain suspended until further notice. Planning for near-term remediation efforts has begun at the direction of Ministry Officials, with an initial focus on removing heap leach material from the Sabirli valley and relocating it to a permanent storage location. SSR Mining is also deploying third party contractor resources to support the recovery and remediation efforts.

Since the February 13 incident, the Turkish Ministry of the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change has been regularly monitoring the surface water, groundwater, soil, and air quality in the region. To date, the Ministry has reported that all results have been negative with respect to potential contamination in the locations being monitored.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc. is a leading, free cash flow focused gold company with four producing operations located in the USA, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina, combined with a global pipeline of high-quality development and exploration assets. Over the last three years, the four operating assets combined have produced on average more than 700,000 gold-equivalent ounces annually. SSR Mining is listed under the ticker symbol SSRM on the Nasdaq and the TSX, and SSR on the ASX.

