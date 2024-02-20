Strayshot by iBLOXX Studios Sets Sights on Epic Games Store Launch

Dubai, United Arab Emirates–(Newsfile Corp. – February 19, 2024) – Game developer iBLOXX Studios made waves this week, announcing the free-to-play game “StrayShot” will launch on the Epic Games Store (EGS) with aims to become the world’s most popular Web3 game in the TPS genre.

Kickstarted by a $5 million raise in early 2023 by prominent tech investors PrimeXM, CryptoOasis, Ghaf Capital and others, StrayShot has quickly stirred a strong and enthusiastic community of 300,000 members across its social media channels. The game’s early hype shows its potential for breakout success when it launches on the Epic Games Store (EGS) later this year.

With over 194 million active Epic Game Store users and 65 million monthly active users as of March 2022, StrayShot is set to receive invaluable visibility from a vast gaming audience that is always looking for new games.

Adding further momentum, iBLOXX’s CEO Domenik Maier met with Epic Games at Gamescom last August, and the game now has a Coming Soon page on the Epic Games Store (EGS) where gamers can wishlist it for Early Access.

At its core, StrayShot delivers heart-pounding, intense gameplay modes. Players compete to eliminate enemies in timed sessions in “Team Deathmatch.” In “Last Man Standing”, they battle in single-elimination rounds where only one player comes out on top. The whole player progression is geared towards qualifying for the Extraction matches. More game modes are expected to be released along with the full game later on.

Powered by cutting-edge Unreal Engine 5 technology responsible for the game’s top graphics and performance, StrayShot pushes the envelope on intense, hard-hitting shooter experiences. It also has next-generation Web3 features infused to rewrite the books of blockchain gaming. Plus, transformative new ideas that promise to shape the future of TPS games at the intersection of technology and community.

The game will launch Early Access by the end of the first quarter of 2024, incorporating cutting-edge functionality that enables players to trade their in-game assets. This initiative will give gamers full ownership rights over hard-earned game assets like character skins and weapons.

Furthermore, the famous Big Baller Brand family expanded their brand into gaming when they partnered with StrayShot. Part of this deal will see LaMelo, Lonzo, and LaVar Ball appear as playable NFT characters when the game launches.

While the game is still under development, community members can participate in public testing sessions, granting them firsthand access to try the game. There’s also the Clan feature where members have priority access to the gaming servers and can choose when to play the game. Clan status gives direct access to the dev team, allowing players to make strategic suggestions that actively shape upcoming features as the game evolves.

Forming a Clan lets users play the game often, which is good for development. Users can apply on Discord to form a Clan and be a Clan Leader.

Trailblazing gamers who are eager to leave their mark on early industry-leading titles like StrayShot, now is the time to get in.

