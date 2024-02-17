Tiidal Announces Shares for Debt Settlement

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – February 16, 2024) – Tiidal Gaming Group Corp. (CSE: TIDL) (the “Company” or “Tiidal“) announces that it has agreed to issue an aggregate of 800,000 common shares (each, a “Share“) at a deemed price of $0.05 per Share as full and final payment of debt in the aggregate amount of $40,000 (the “Debt Settlement“) for certain unpaid remuneration for services performed by Tiidal’s Chief Executive Officer (the “Insider“) and a consultant of the Company.

The Debt Settlement with the Insider constituted a “related party transaction” within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101“). The issuance of the Shares to the Insider, however, was exempt from the valuation requirement of MI 61-101 by the virtue of the exemption contained in section 5.5(b) as the Company’s Shares are not listed on a specified market and from the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 by virtue of the exemption contained in Section 5.7(1)(a) as the value of the Shares issued under the Debt Settlement did not exceed 25% of the Company’s market capitalization.

All securities issued in connection with the Debt Settlement will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day after the date of issuance.

ABOUT TIIDAL GAMING

Tiidal Gaming is a reporting issuer in the Provinces of Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta and its Shares are listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol “TIDL”.

Carlo Rigillo

Chief Executive Officer

e: carlo.rigillo@gmail.com

t: 647-400-4794

