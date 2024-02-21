Treasure Data Named a Leader in Inaugural Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Customer Data Platforms

Treasure Data Evaluated for its AI-Powered CDP Among 17 Vendors

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Treasure Data today announced that it has been named a Leader in the inaugural 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Customer Data Platforms. The report evaluated 17 different CDP vendors on 15 criteria and placed Treasure Data in the Leaders quadrant for its Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

“As a true CDP pioneer, we’re proud to build on our heritage and reinvent the CDP with AI, real-time engagement, and journey orchestration all in one platform,” said Kaz Ohta, CEO and co-founder, Treasure Data. “Our singular focus is to provide the world’s largest companies a best-of-breed CDP that unifies data from anywhere and drives ROI by delivering connected customer experiences throughout the world. As we empower organizations to expand the CDP beyond just marketing, we look forward to extending our position as a market leader.”

Treasure Data believes its recognition from Gartner as a Leader affirms its success in reinventing the CDP to better help all teams that rely on customer data enrich experiences across the entire customer lifecycle, at every moment of interaction. Treasure Data CDP helps the world’s largest companies increase revenue by improving customer acquisition and growth, drive operational efficiencies that lower costs, and reduce risk using customer data across multiple teams and geographies.

“We are proud to congratulate Treasure Data on being recognized as a Leader by Gartner,” said Luiz Gama, senior global martech manager, consumer data and CRM, at Anheuser-Busch InBev, whose global Treasure Data CDP deployment spans more than 90 million unique consumer records, 42 countries and more than 2,000 unified data sources. “As a valued partner of AB InBev, Treasure Data has helped us unlock valuable insights and deliver exceptional experiences for our consumers across the globe. This recognition is a testament to their commitment to innovation and excellence in the field of CDPs, and we are proud to have them as a key business partner.”

As evidenced by large-scale CDP deployments such as AB InBev, Treasure Data is built on a foundation of trust and scale that supports the requirements of the world’s largest companies. Treasure Data’s proprietary big data platform processes customer data at infinite scale and massive speeds, while its enterprise-grade security, privacy and data governance inspires the trust needed to drive CDP adoption across the entire company, worldwide.

As Treasure Data reinvents the CDP to bring data and decisioning together and deliver the business outcomes its customers need most, its latest innovations include:

Accelerating time to insight and driving efficiencies with AI and machine learning

AI and machine learning are infused across Treasure Data CDP, from profile stitching to auto-segmentation and targeting. Treasure Data plans to release generative AI-assisted data analysis and exploration capabilities into its platform this year.

Enabling all customer-centric teams to deliver connected customer experiences

Treasure Data empowers teams across the company, including marketing, IT, service, sales, and data science, to use its CDP to drive connected customer experiences. This allows customer data to be used across every interaction, from sales to service.

Powering more intelligent journeys with real-time interactions and insights

Treasure Data unveiled Real-Time 2.0 CDP, one of the only enterprise solutions that combines both batch and real-time data processing at the profile level, which is accessible in Treasure Data’s unified journey management interface.

Download a complimentary copy of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Customer Data Platforms here.

Learn more about the reinvention of the CDP at CDP World 2024 powered by Treasure Data. Join hundreds of data and marketing leaders at the premier customer data conference in Las Vegas on October 15–16, 2024.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Customer Data Platforms, Lizzy Foo Kune, Rachel Smith, Suzanne White, Benjamin Bloom, Adriel Tey, David Walters, 14 February 2024.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Treasure Data

Treasure Data empowers the world’s largest and most innovative companies to drive connected customer experiences that increase revenue and reduce costs. Built on a big data foundation of trust and scale, Treasure Data is a customer data platform (CDP) pioneer and continues to reinvent the CDP by putting AI and real-time experiences at the center of the customer journey. Our CDP gives customer-centric teams across Fortune 500 and Global 2000 companies – marketing, sales, service, and more – the power to turn customer data into their greatest treasure. Visit www.treasuredata.com to learn more.

Contacts

Marci Bontadelli



Newsroom@treasure-data.com