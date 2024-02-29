TSplus Remote Support Full Cross-Platform Solution with New macOS LITE Connection Client

Remote Support V3.70 Full Cross Platfrom Solution with LITE macOS Connection Client! TSplus Remote Support now introduces the LITE version of the connection client for macOS devices,

Remote Support Fully macOS compatible with Customizable LITE Connection Client The macOS version developed for Remote Support delivers the exact same robust features and capabilities as its Windows counterpart, including fully customizable LITE connection client!

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TSplus continues its commitment to accessibility and ease of use with the introduction of the macOS LITE connection client for Remote Support. Designed to complement its existing Windows-designed platform, TSplus Remote Support now offers seamless connectivity and support capabilities across a wider range of devices.

Expanding Remote Support Access with Cross-Platform Compatibility

Recognizing the diverse needs of its users, TSplus has expanded its Remote Support solution to cater to mac users with the recent development of the mac client. Building on this initiative, TSplus now introduces the LITE version of the connection client for macOS devices, delivering the same robust features and capabilities as its Windows counterpart.

Streamlined Remote Support Experience for mac Users

The macOS LITE connection client offers a simplified and intuitive interface, ensuring that mac users can initiate and participate in support sessions effortlessly. With full customization options and seamless integration with existing workflows, TSplus empowers mac users to access remote assistance with unparalleled ease and efficiency.

Seamless Remote Support Experience on Any Device

TSplus Remote Support offers a comprehensive suite of features designed to facilitate efficient troubleshooting and collaboration:

Screen sharing: Collaborate in real-time with seamless screen sharing capabilities.

Remote control of mouse and keyboard: Take control of remote systems to resolve issues quickly and effectively.

Unattended access: Access remote systems even when users are not present for uninterrupted support.

Chatbox with system and user information: Access relevant details directly within the chat interface for streamlined communication.

Standard options: Enjoy additional functionalities such as file transfer, clipboard sharing, screenshots, and session recording.

Integration capabilities: Seamlessly integrate with third-party software, including ticketing systems, to enhance workflow and productivity.

TSplus Remote Support is accessible from various devices, ensuring that users can receive assistance whenever and wherever they need it. Download the macOS LITE connection client from the website today: Download Now and experience the power of cross-platform remote assistance firsthand.

About TSplus

TSplus is a leading provider of remote desktop and application delivery solutions, empowering businesses to achieve greater efficiency and productivity through seamless remote access and support. With a commitment to innovation and user satisfaction, TSplus continues to set the standard for remote desktop solutions worldwide.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact

Caleb Zaharris

Marketing Director

Caleb.zaharris@tsplus.net

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/87e26b17-9a0f-48c2-9630-4fad8ed23afe

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a57cf6e4-1f3e-4bea-b689-dc3d191c3433