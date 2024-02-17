Verizon Business Device Protection Open Enrollment Starts for Business Customers’ Mobile Devices

Business customers can add Verizon’s Total Mobile Protection (TMP) for Business to existing eligible devices through April 13

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — For a limited time, Verizon Business customers can add Total Mobile Protection for Business (TMP for Business) or any other device protection option to existing eligible mobile phone lines. With businesses being reliant on mobile devices for day-to-day operations, TMP for Business provides peace of mind with coverage for loss, theft, damage, and post-warranty malfunctions. With TMP for Business, customers can avoid lengthy downtime through access to services including same-day device repair and replacement to 24/7 tech support.

While Verizon Business customers normally must enroll in device protection within thirty days of device activation, Open Enrollment provides another chance for business customers to safeguard their device and maintain productivity.

Business customers can check device eligibility and enroll between now and April 13th from their MyBiz account or by visiting a local Verizon store .

Features of TMP for Business include:

Unlimited number of claims for single device plans

Unlimited cracked screen repairs at no extra cost 1

$99 damage replacement deductible 2

Same day device replacement and setup 3

Fast battery replacement 4

24/7 access to tech support

Open Enrollment is also currently available for Verizon Consumer customers. To learn more about Verizon Total Mobile Protection for Business visit https://www.verizon.com/business/products/tech-support-services/total-mobile-protection/

Device protection for Verizon Business customers is available for eligible Verizon business wireless lines & devices. You must enroll by 4.13.2024. Certain benefits are available with select plans. Claims limitations, line limits, deductibles, taxes, fees and terms apply.

1Select smartphones that only have a cracked front screen are eligible for cracked screen repair (smartphones with damage to the back glass or other damaged components beyond front glass are not eligible for cracked screen repair). Subject to parts availability, in select locations, which are subject to change at any time. Availability of same-day repair depends on criteria such as claim approval time and technician availability. Repairs are performed by an Asurion-certified technician and come with a 12-month limited warranty. Eligibility for cracked screen repair will be determined at time of claim approval. Visit phoneclaim.com/verizon to check current device eligibility. This benefit is provided by Wireless Phone Protection.

2The $99 damage deductible will apply for all damage that is ineligible for cracked screen repair. The $99 damage deductible will not apply if your loss and theft deductible is under $99. In such cases, the damage deductible will be the same as your loss and theft deductible.

3 Same-day device replacement and setup is available for select smartphones, subject to parts/inventory availability. Eligibility will be determined at the time of claim approval. Replacement device could be new or refurbished.

4 Replacement or repair for post-warranty malfunctions is provided under Verizon Extended Warranty. Repairs are available for select smartphones only, in select locations, subject to parts and technician availability. Eligibility for repair will be determined at the point of Extended Warranty claim. If a repair option is not available for your model smartphone, you will be offered a replacement device, and the Extended Warranty $49 replacement fee will be waived. Verizon Extended Warranty is not available in Florida or for Florida customers. In Florida, extended warranty coverage is provided by the insurance program (device replacement deductible and claim limit apply).

Media contact:

Sarah Heinz

sarah.heinz@verizon.com

347.931.6300