VideoAmp Introduces VALID, the Big Data and Technology Engine Powering Their Advanced Currency Adoption and Growth in Media Measurement

VALID delivers a tech-led solution to more precisely measure and reach audiences across the video ecosystem, with currency and measurement coverage at 95% of TV publishers

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VideoAmp, a media measurement company revolutionizing advertising, today unveiled its big data and technology engine, VALID (VideoAmp Linked Identity & Data). VALID uses rigorous methodologies to measure and reach cross-platform audiences with increased precision and accuracy, benefiting advertisers with more efficient media spend that is designed to drive higher conversion rates, publishers with more accurate measurement that is intended to increase yield, and consumers with more relevant ad messaging.









Powering their Advanced Currency and Measurement solutions, VALID links VideoAmp’s robust TV viewership data spanning 39M households and 63M devices with their Commingled Identity Graph and patented Clean Room technology to offer a more accurate representation of advanced audiences across linear TV and digital screens.

The VideoAmp Commingled ID Graph connects impressions to intended targets, delivering an average 70% increase in measurement match rates vs single provider solutions. Supercharged by various datasets, VALID helps advertisers and publishers reach their intended audiences at the optimal frequency to drive more sales and create a more favorable consumer experience.

“In today’s advertising landscape, where the demise of cookies, the shift to on-demand streaming, and privacy regulations create challenges, VALID enables deduplicated cross-platform measurement in a secure way,” said Josh Hudgins, Chief Product Officer at VideoAmp. “The VALID identity graph, coupled with our clean room technology, connect disparate online and offline datasets giving advertisers a full picture of how their campaigns drive outcomes in the real world.”

With 1400% year-over-year growth in currency adoption and measurement partnerships in place with 95% of the TV publisher ecosystem, VALID has enabled VideoAmp’s momentum in becoming the leading Advanced Currency solution for the entertainment industry.

“We are thrilled to work with VideoAmp for Advanced Currency and Measurement, bringing further attention to the need for accurate representation of Hispanic audiences,” said Brian Lin, Senior Vice President of Product Management at TelevisaUnivision. “We are focused on helping advertisers reach more of the right people at the right frequency across screens, and we’re excited to work with VideoAmp to bring this vision to life in 2024 and beyond.”

About VideoAmp

VideoAmp is a media measurement company revolutionizing advertising. By leveraging the power of currency-grade big data, VideoAmp’s solutions allow clients to access advanced audiences and real-time insights to plan, optimize and measure media investments across platforms. With these solutions, media sellers can increase the value of their inventory, while advertisers can benefit from increased return on investment. VideoAmp has seen incredible adoption for its measurement and currency solutions with 13 major linear and streaming publishers on board, along with all major media holding companies and several independent agencies, with hundreds of advertisers now utilizing VideoAmp to guarantee their media investments. VideoAmp is headquartered in Los Angeles and New York with offices across the United States. To learn more, visit www.videoamp.com.

Contacts

videoamp@kitehillpr.com

908-216-0809