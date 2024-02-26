x-hoppers Secures Gold at the 2024 Merit Awards for AI-Powered Retail Solution Enhancing Employee Onboarding and Theft Prevention

The Retail Headset Solution Wins Gold for AI Service Excellence, Silver for Connecting the Unconnected

COLUMBUS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–x-hoppers, the complete AI-fueled retail headset solution, today announced its achievements at the esteemed 2024 Merit Awards for Telecom: Gold in the “AI: Services” category and Silver in Connecting the Unconnected. This recognition underscores x-hoppers’ role as a trailblazer in the retail sector, revolutionizing customer and employee experiences through advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technology and enhanced connectivity solutions.





“Being honored by the Merit Awards so soon after our launch underscores the passion and ingenuity our team brings to revolutionizing retail communication,” said Ian Rowan, CEO, x-hoppers. “Our solution, centered around connectivity and efficiency, aims to meet the evolving demands of the retail sector, envisaging a future where retail environments are more interconnected, efficient, and focused on customer satisfaction.”

The Merit Awards, renowned for celebrating excellence in telecom, wireless and mobile technologies, highlighted x-hoppers for its pivotal role in enhancing retail communications, particularly emphasizing its response to the fact that 70% of consumers base their buying decisions on customer service quality and that 67% are prepared to spend more for superior service.

x-hoppers’ recognition in the “AI: Services” category is attributed to its revolutionary application of AI, offering information on demand to retail staff, allowing them to provide informed and personal customer service. The Silver award for Connecting the Unconnected further underscores the company’s efforts to enhance retail communication systems, promoting seamless and inclusive access to information and services to frontline workers.

“x-hoppers’ Merit Award for Telecom win is a result of the company’s innovation and customer-centricity,” said Marie Zander, executive director, Merit Awards. “Their Complete Retail Headset System, powered by AI assistance, connects store associates seamlessly and amplifies customer conversions. This accolade celebrates their pioneering spirit and commitment to transforming retail experiences into seamless, personalized engagements.”

Distinctively, x-hoppers sets a new industry standard with its unique blend of wireless headsets, smart call points, and AI assistance, crafting a communication ecosystem that surpasses traditional retail headset capabilities. This innovative system not only fosters enhanced collaboration and instantaneous access to information for employees but also significantly improves customer service interactions.

Its AI-powered features, including an AI Coach and theft detection, not only reduce training time but also address diverse operational, HR, and loss prevention needs, bolstering its market position and making it an essential ally in retail success. This synergy between employee empowerment and innovative technology underpins x-hoppers’ strategy for delivering superior customer experiences and achieving operational excellence.

Building on its impactful debut at NRF’s annual event in January, x-hoppers is poised to extend its influence across the UK and US markets throughout 2024. The company is scheduled to attend the Smart Retail Tech Expo, Feb. 27-28, at booth ST412, in London and the Retail Technology Show on April 24-25, at booth 5A25. These appearances reflect x-hoppers’ efforts to showcase its AI-powered communication solutions and cultivate meaningful engagements within the retail technology communities in both regions.

As x-hoppers continues to lead and innovate, these awards highlight its significant contributions to the telecommunications and retail industries, driving both towards a more connected and technologically advanced future.

For more information about x-hoppers and its award-winning solutions, visit x-hoppers.com.

About x-hoppers

x-hoppers is a complete retail communication solution that combines wireless headsets, smart call points and AI-powered features to improve customer experience. Powered by Wildix, a leading UCaaS vendor with 20 years of industry experience, x-hoppers connects store associates to a secure broadcast where they can instantly collaborate and receive incoming calls and notifications, including AI theft-detection alerts, to streamline processes and reduce shrink. With over 250 integrations, including an AI Coach, x-hoppers cuts training time in half and equips shop assistants with all the tools they need to provide an outstanding in-store experience.

