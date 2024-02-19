Zebra Technologies Named to Forbes’ 2024 List of America’s Best Midsize Employers

Company ranks in the top three of its industry, reflecting its commitment to being a great place to work

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), a leading digital solution provider enabling businesses to intelligently connect data, assets, and people, today announced it has been recognized by Forbes on the list of America’s Best Midsize Employers for the seventh year.





Zebra placed third among companies in the Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering industry while ranking #288 among the top 400 midsize companies overall.

“We are thrilled to be named once again as one of America’s best employers,” said Jeff Schmitz, Chief People Officer, Zebra Technologies. “At Zebra, we strive to cultivate an inclusive, agile culture where every employee is seen, heard, valued, and respected. We draw from the diverse perspectives of our people to propel our thinking, lead with innovation and deliver tech solutions to create tomorrow together.”

Approximately 9,750 Zebra employees across the globe drive the values that bring Zebra’s culture to life. Along with its more than 10,000 partners, Zebra empowers its people to create new ways of working to make everyday life better with its technology solutions.

“This honor validates our commitment to continuously giving our people the freedom and opportunity to define their paths, build fulfilling careers, and make a positive impact in their communities,” added Schmitz.

Forbes and Statista identified America’s Best Employers for 2024 through an independent survey from a vast sample of over 170,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing more than 1,000 people within the U.S. Over 3.5 million employer evaluations were considered across all industry sectors. Evaluations were based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees that were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employee evaluations also included other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively.

Explore the full Forbes’ 2024 list of America’s Best Midsize Employers here.

