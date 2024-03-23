2024 Entrepreneurship Summit Presented by the Harvard Undergraduate Venture Capital Group: Agenda and Speakers

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Harvard Undergraduate Venture Capital Group (VCG) will hold its annual Entrepreneurship Summit on Sunday, March 24, 2024, from 8 AM to 5:30 PM at The Ritz-Carlton in Boston. The Summit is the largest undergraduate entrepreneurship and venture capital conference in the nation and will bring together founders of unicorn startups, CEOs of public companies, and renowned venture capital and private equity investors.





The event will convene over 55 speakers and 15 panels on Leadership, Investing, and Entrepreneurship with Advanced Tracks discussing topics ranging from biotech to investing in AI.

Keynote speakers include:

Steve Kraus, Partner at Bessemer Venture Partners and world-renowned healthcare investor. He invested in Sirtris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SIRT); Affymax (NASDAQ: AFFY); Aveo (NASDAQ: AVEO); Alnara, acquired by Eli Lilly; and many more.

John Evans, CEO of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BEAM), leading biotechnology company in gene therapies with a market capitalization of $2.85 billion. Fireside chat with Steve Knight, President and Managing Partner of F-Prime Capital, top VC firm in healthcare and technology with $2+ billion AUM.

Tim Westergren, Founder and Former CEO of Pandora (NYSE: P), the music streaming service with a market capitalization of over $100 billion. He most recently founded HelloCreator, an AI-based application to help creators navigate their careers.

Earl Jones, Partner at DCVC, deep tech VC firm with over $2.6 billion AUM, and Alex Rappaport, Founder and CEO of ZwitterCo, a company that develops membranes that reuses the world’s toughest wastewaters.

Advanced Track session speakers feature:

Nick Sinai, Senior Advisor at Insight Partners, former White House U.S. Deputy Chief Technology Officer, and former presidential cabinet member under Obama.

James Currier, Founder of NFX, a $1.6B venture capital firm focused on network effect businesses. He invested in Doordash (NASDAQ: DASH), Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT), Poshmark (MCAP: $1.42B), and more.

Bryce Youngren, Managing Partner at Polaris Growth Fund, a dedicated growth buyout firm with over $5.5 billion in assets under management.

“For this year’s Entrepreneurship Summit, we are excited to build off of the momentum of last year’s leadership and take it to new heights. We’re looking forward to gathering the next generation of entrepreneurs under one roof for a full day of community building,” said Nick Apostolicas, President of VCG.

VCG gratefully acknowledges everyone who made this extraordinary event possible. Special thanks to our PLATINUM SPONSOR, DCVC; our GOLD SPONSOR, Graphene Ventures; our SILVER SPONSORS, F-Prime Capital, Third Rock Ventures, Lemann Program on Creativity and Entrepreneurship (LPCE), and Forum Ventures; and our BRONZE SPONSORS, Insight Partners, Blumberg Capital, Clearvision Ventures, Xfund, Octonic VR, senhasegura, WakeCap Technologies, and Boston College High School Jack Shields Center for Innovation.

To purchase summit tickets, visit harvardvcg2024entrepreneurshipsummit.eventbrite.com.

Contacts

Nick Apostolicas



nicholas_apostolicas@college.harvard.edu

Joined by Nick, is his team: Jack Canavan, Jessica Lian, Caleb Kline, Jenny Jia, Cosette Wu, Pablo Manzo, Vincent Gao, Rick Zhou, Helen Krieger, Joey Perriello, Tiffani Mezitis, Isa Long, June Lee