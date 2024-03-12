A Tiny Wireless Android Auto Adaptor Has Landed Just In Time For Gift Giving Season

For upcoming Easter gifts, please consider the AAWireless Android Auto adapter, a plug-and-play device that enables wireless connections with Android Auto. For soccer moms and dads who need to save time in the AM, it provides Android Auto the same way as a wired connection, but without the hassle of constantly plugging in that cable.

The group of developers behind AAWireless with a passion for smart technology, pioneered this idea of an Android Auto adapter, which started as a Kickstarter on IndieGogo campaign and became a successful tech company almost overnight. The gadget builds a wireless bridge between your phone and infotainment system and a small adapter plugs into the USB port, just like a phone, so you never have to look for a cable to connect everything all over again.

AAWirelesss’ Head of Marketing Lesley Baker says, “We live in a world that’s getting more and more wireless. Android Auto gave us the power to use Android apps on our car screen and seamlessly continue that multimedia experience, each time they step into their car. Your phone automatically connects to Android Auto and it’s fully wireless.”

Q&A

What does AAWireless solve exactly?

Many cars built between 2016 – 2021 support Android Auto, yet only the wired version. In other words, there are tens of millions of Android Auto users that are stuck using a cable to use Android Auto. AAWireless creates a wireless connection so that people don’t have to worry about plugging in all the time. Once they start the car, AAWireless automatically starts Android Auto, which saves people a lot of time.

Doesn’t wireless Android Auto drain your phone’s battery?

It’s true that wireless Android Auto uses more battery capacity but not as much as using a bluetooth connection to play music. The connection is established via Wi-Fi instead of Bluetooth.

How does AAWireless stand out from the competition?

We’re only company that has a companion app that rolls out regular firmware updates to maintain compatibility and potential bugs posed by Android Auto updates. The app also provides setting to customize features in Android Auto like DPI settings etc.)

Why not buy a standalone infotainment system that has wireless Android Auto included?

That’s usually way more expensive and not necessary if your car already supports Android Auto. Our adapter is an affordable solution to not having wireless Android Auto.

Is AAWireless releasing other products?

We’re working on the follow up product that’s probably going to be released sometime in Q2 / Q3.

“Our goal has always been to provide innovative wireless technology at an affordable price for our customers. With our adapter, we hope to improve people’s daily driving experience,” says Emil Borconi-Szedressy (CEO)

“I didn’t expect the project to escalate like that. It was a problem that annoyed us personally, but apparently, millions of people feel the same. The initial idea was to use a secondary phone or a TV stick. However, this proved to be very problematic due to countless compatibility issues. I already had my garage project which laid the foundation of the prototype.” – Chiel Prins (CTO)

Sale Easter 25 March – 2 April (15% discount)

Available on Amazon ($74.99) and the AAWireless webshop ($69.99).

More about: AAWireless

Founded in 2019, AAWireless emerged from a personal annoyance with the cable connection required for Android Auto. Co-founder Emil Borconi-Szedressy initiated the project, which later teamed up with Chiel Prins to create a prototype. The company successfully launched a Kickstarter campaign, garnering support from over 70,000 backers and shipping more than 275,000 units worldwide.

AAWireless stands out with its commitment to providing a seamless wireless experience, an innovative companion app, and excellent customer support. Produced in Europe, the company focuses on enhancing the overall quality and affordability of wireless car technology.