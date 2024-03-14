ABIONYX Pharma – Bpifrance Supports the Development of CER-001 in Ophthalmology With a Nearly €1 Million Non-dilutive Innovation Grant

  • Validation of CER-001 development in ophthalmology
  • Key milestone to launch clinical study in a new severe indication

TOULOUSE, France & LAKELAND, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Regulatory News:


ABIONYX Pharma, (FR0012616852 – ABNX – PEA PME eligible) (Paris:ABNX), a new generation biotech company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies based on the world’s only natural recombinant apoA-I, announces a nearly €1 million innovation grant from Bpifrance. The aim of this grant is to support the development of drug candidate CER-001 in the treatment of a severe indication in ophthalmology.

Read more10 Common Workplace Injuries

This grant will help finance studies on the CER-001 drug candidate. Payment will be made in two instalments, once development has begun and ABIONYX Pharma has made the corresponding investment in its 100% ophthalmology subsidiary, Apogeye Pharma. The grant will be repayable at 0% on condition of success, from the last quarter of 2026 to the first quarter of 2031.

The ophthalmic preclinical studies carried out to date have been promising, demonstrating a suitable pharmacokinetic profile and convincing pharmacological results. The data support the launch of a program in a severe ophthalmology indication with a new innovative mechanism of action. ABIONYX Pharma would like to thank Bpifrance for its long-standing support and confidence in the Company’s development of the world’s only recombinant apoA-I.

About ABIONYX Pharma

Read moreLeading Canadian Home Improvement Retailer Extends Fortinet Secure SD-WAN Across 1,100+ Network Edges

ABIONYX Pharma is a new generation biotech company that aims to contribute to health through innovative therapies in indications where there is no effective or existing treatment, even the rarest ones. Thanks to its partners in research, medicine, its bioproduct suppliers and its shareholders, the Company innovates on a daily basis to propose drugs for the treatment of renal and ophthalmological diseases, or new HDL vectors used for targeted drug delivery.

Contacts

NewCap
Investor relations

Louis-Victor Delouvrier

Nicolas Fossiez

abionyx@newcap.eu
+33 (0)1 44 71 98 53

Read moreNozomi Networks Guardian NSG-M Receives ANSSI-CSPN Certification

NewCap
Media relations

Arthur Rouillé

abionyx@newcap.eu
+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98

Related Stories

Forge Launches API for Game Developers to Engage and Reward Players for Their Ongoing Play and Add Battle Pass-like Features to Games

Verimatrix: Strong Growth of the Subscription Revenue, Stabilisation of Total Revenue and Improvement in EBITDA in 2023

Glenfarne Energy Transition’s Texas LNG Moves to Execution Phase of Project Financing

Podcast: European Space Agency Talks SpaceTech, Challenges and Opportunities

New Study Reveals 40% of Workplace-Insured Americans Delay Care Due to Cost, Adversely Impacting Workplace Culture and Productivity

Hazeltree Unveils Key Enhancements for More Sophisticated, Secure Treasury Management Workflows

You may have missed

ABIONYX Pharma – Bpifrance Supports the Development of CER-001 in Ophthalmology With a Nearly €1 Million Non-dilutive Innovation Grant

Forge Launches API for Game Developers to Engage and Reward Players for Their Ongoing Play and Add Battle Pass-like Features to Games

Verimatrix: Strong Growth of the Subscription Revenue, Stabilisation of Total Revenue and Improvement in EBITDA in 2023

Glenfarne Energy Transition’s Texas LNG Moves to Execution Phase of Project Financing

Podcast: European Space Agency Talks SpaceTech, Challenges and Opportunities

error: Content is protected !!