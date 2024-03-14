ABIONYX Pharma – Bpifrance Supports the Development of CER-001 in Ophthalmology With a Nearly €1 Million Non-dilutive Innovation Grant

Validation of CER-001 development in ophthalmology

Key milestone to launch clinical study in a new severe indication

TOULOUSE, France & LAKELAND, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Regulatory News:





ABIONYX Pharma, (FR0012616852 – ABNX – PEA PME eligible) (Paris:ABNX), a new generation biotech company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies based on the world’s only natural recombinant apoA-I, announces a nearly €1 million innovation grant from Bpifrance. The aim of this grant is to support the development of drug candidate CER-001 in the treatment of a severe indication in ophthalmology.

This grant will help finance studies on the CER-001 drug candidate. Payment will be made in two instalments, once development has begun and ABIONYX Pharma has made the corresponding investment in its 100% ophthalmology subsidiary, Apogeye Pharma. The grant will be repayable at 0% on condition of success, from the last quarter of 2026 to the first quarter of 2031.

The ophthalmic preclinical studies carried out to date have been promising, demonstrating a suitable pharmacokinetic profile and convincing pharmacological results. The data support the launch of a program in a severe ophthalmology indication with a new innovative mechanism of action. ABIONYX Pharma would like to thank Bpifrance for its long-standing support and confidence in the Company’s development of the world’s only recombinant apoA-I.

About ABIONYX Pharma

ABIONYX Pharma is a new generation biotech company that aims to contribute to health through innovative therapies in indications where there is no effective or existing treatment, even the rarest ones. Thanks to its partners in research, medicine, its bioproduct suppliers and its shareholders, the Company innovates on a daily basis to propose drugs for the treatment of renal and ophthalmological diseases, or new HDL vectors used for targeted drug delivery.

Contacts

NewCap

Investor relations



Louis-Victor Delouvrier



Nicolas Fossiez



abionyx@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 98 53

NewCap

Media relations



Arthur Rouillé



abionyx@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98