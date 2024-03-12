Adoption of Auvik’s Award-Winning SaaS Platform Accelerates as Company Sets Sights on Supporting the Entire IT Function

45% year over year growth in annual recurring revenue fueled by expanding suite of network, Wi-Fi and SaaS monitoring and management products

WATERLOO, Ontario, March 12, 2024 – Auvik, an award-winning IT solutions provider, today announced continued growth and company momentum as customers embrace its expanding suite of network, Wi-Fi and SaaS monitoring and management products. With over 6,300 customers across 100,000 networks, Auvik currently manages nearly one million network devices and three million SaaS applications, while monitoring more than 10 million total devices, including switches, routers, firewalls and wireless access points. In FY ‘23 Auvik’s new annual recurring revenue increased 45% year over year.

Auvik’s recent growth has been driven by key company milestones including three acquisitions in 2022, with the integration of Saaslio, Boardgent, and MetaGeek into the Auvik brand. To support Auvik’s strategic growth plans the company expanded its executive team in 2022 and 2023. Susanne Rodriguez was recently promoted to Chief Marketing Officer, and in this role she has been instrumental in aligning Auvik’s global marketing strategy with the company’s mission to reduce IT friction and empower organizations to work efficiently from anywhere in the world. This has included a marketing and branding strategy to more clearly communicate Auvik’s product capabilities that now reach far beyond the network.

“To ensure the company continues on this accelerated growth trajectory, it’s important that we clearly communicate the evolution of Auvik’s offerings,” said Rodriguez. “Our goal is to reduce the friction caused by constant change in IT environments – we call this ‘frictionless IT.’ Auvik’s IT management platform enables IT teams to reframe change as a tool to accelerate everyone’s potential, and enable employees to work wherever and however is most productive. We save IT teams time through faster detection, simpler monitoring and superior management, so they can focus on strategic business priorities and the new opportunities that come with change.”

Correlating with its expanding customer base and product suite, Auvik now manages over four million applications – representing a 700% increase in 2023 alone. Auvik is committed to helping its MSP and internal IT customers manage their diverse technology stacks, and is proud to support more than 20,000 network devices from over 700 vendors. In 2023 the total number of devices monitored by Auvik Network Management grew by 22%.

Auvik’s aggressive growth corresponds to its adoption of a channel sales model. In July 2023, Auvik launched a formal channel partner program and has recently announced partnerships with ConnectWise, Delcom Group, Jenne, Infinigate, Liquid Networx and N-able. In the last year Auvik has grown its channel partnerships from three to nearly 100 after investing heavily in its channel marketing efforts and expanding its channel team.

“While most providers in this space are focused on the tools, we offer our customers a whole new mindset that gives them a clear advantage: embracing change, not fighting it,” said Douglas Murray, CEO, Auvik. “We want IT professionals to not only be satisfied in their jobs, but also have the opportunity to continuously grow and shift their focus to more strategic projects such as AI or Cloud. Our fast deployment, intuitive interface providing full visibility, and effortless automation are key to supporting this mindset. We help IT teams proactively manage their networks, endpoints and SaaS applications, avoiding the distraction of constant troubleshooting.”

Auvik’s recent success and growth is rooted in the value and efficacy of its suite of network, Wi-Fi and SaaS monitoring and management products. Auvik was recently named a 2024 G2 Best Software winner, was named the top provider of network management solutions in G2’s 2024 Best Software Awards and received four Peer Spot Awards for cloud monitoring software, IT infrastructure monitoring, network monitoring and network troubleshooting – recognitions that are based purely on feedback from customers. Additionally, Auvik was named the Gold winner in the IT World Awards’ Top Network Solution Provider of the Year category and was recognized in the Channel Partner Insight European MSP Innovation Awards in the Best Backup/Continuity Offering category.

