AEO Reports Record Fourth Quarter Revenue, Reflecting Momentum Across Brands and Continued Progress On Profit Improvement Initiatives

Record fourth quarter revenue of $1.7 billion rose 12% to last year

Aerie achieved all-time high fourth quarter revenue with comps up 13%

American Eagle comps increased 6% reflecting continued sequential improvement

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2023 ended February 3, 2024.





In a separate release today, the company also announced its new Powering Profitable Growth long-term strategy structured to deliver $5.7 to $6.0 billion in revenue and an approximate 10% operating margin by the end of Fiscal 2026, implying a compounded annual growth rate of mid-to-high teens for operating income and 3-5% for revenue growth.

“I am proud of how the teams executed in the fourth quarter. As our profit improvement initiatives took hold, we delivered a material improvement in business, underscoring the power of our brands, operations and strategic focus. Customers responded well to our strong merchandise collections fueling positive results across brands and channels,” commented Jay Schottenstein, AEO’s Executive Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer.

“We are entering 2024 with momentum and from a position of strength with an exciting line-up of innovation and customer engagement initiatives. Our balance sheet is healthy and we are seeing early proof points of our new long-term strategy to deliver industry-leading earnings growth and shareholder returns, which we look forward to sharing today.”

Fourth Quarter 2023 Results compared to Fourth Quarter 2022 Results:

Fourth quarter 2023 results are presented for the 14 weeks ending February 3, 2024 compared to the 13 weeks ending January 28, 2023. Comparable sales metrics are presented for the 14 weeks ending February 3, 2024 compared to the 14 weeks ending February 4, 2023.

Total net revenue of $1.7 billion rose 12%. The 53rd week contributed $57 million or approximately four points to revenue growth in the quarter.

Store revenue rose 10%. Total digital revenue increased 19%.

Aerie revenue of $538 million rose 16% with comp sales up 13%. American Eagle revenue of $1.1 billion increased 11% with comp sales growing 6%.

GAAP Gross profit of $615 million. Adjusted gross profit of $626 million increased 23%. The adjusted gross margin rate of 37.3% rose 340 basis points. Margin expansion was driven by strong demand, lower product and transportation costs and continued benefits from our profit improvement work including lower markdowns and leverage on rent, distribution and warehousing and delivery.

Selling, general and administrative expense of $427 million was up 22%. Aligned with strong business performance, roughly half of the expense increase was due to incentive compensation against zero accruals last year. Store and corporate compensation, advertising as well as the 53rd week contributed to the increase.

GAAP Operating income of $9 million. Adjusted Operating income of $141 million. Adjusted operating margin of 8.4% expanded 200 basis points to last year.

GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.03. Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.61. Average diluted shares outstanding were 200 million.

Fiscal Year 2023 Results compared to Fiscal Year 2022 Results:

Fiscal Year 2023 results are presented for the 53 weeks ending February 3, 2024 compared to the 52 weeks ending January 28, 2023. Comparable sales metrics are presented for the 53 weeks ending February 3, 2024 compared to the 53 weeks ending February 4, 2023.

Total net revenue of $5.3 billion rose 5%. The 53rd week contributed $57 million or approximately one point to revenue growth in the year.

Store revenue rose 6%. Total digital revenue also increased 6%.

Aerie revenue of $1.7 billion rose 11% with comp sales up 8%. American Eagle revenue of $3.4 billion increased 3% with comp sales growing 1%.

GAAP Gross profit of $2 billion. Adjusted gross profit of $2 billion increased 17%. The adjusted gross margin rate of 38.7% rose 370 basis points. Margin expansion was driven by strong demand, lower product and transportation costs, lower markdowns and leverage on rent, distribution and warehousing and delivery.

Selling, general and administrative expense of $1.4 billion was up 13%. Roughly half of the expense increase was due to incentive compensation against zero accruals last year. Store and corporate compensation along with advertising also increased.

GAAP Operating income of $223 million. Adjusted Operating income of $375 million. Adjusted operating margin of 7.1% expanded 170 basis points to last year.

GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.86. Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.52. Average diluted shares outstanding were 197 million.

Inventory

Total ending inventory increased 9% to $641 million, with units up 11%. Inventory levels are healthy and well positioned to fuel growth initiatives.

Capital Expenditures

Capital expenditures totaled $39 million in the fourth quarter and $174 million for the full-year. For Fiscal 2024, management expects capital expenditures to approximate $200 to $250 million.

Restructuring and Impairment Charges

In the fourth quarter, the company recorded a $131 million impairment and restructuring charge, of which $119 million was non-cash. The company refocused the operations of Quiet Platforms to better align with AEO’s long term strategy and its core capabilities as a regionalized fulfillment center network. Additionally, as part of its profit improvement project, the company took a number of steps to streamline strategic priorities and strengthen the organization, including restructuring its international operations. These actions will result in approximately $20 million in annualized savings beginning in 2024.

Outlook

For Fiscal 2024, management expects operating income in the range of $445 to $465 million. This reflects revenue up 2 to 4% to last year, including an approximately one point headwind from one less selling week due to the retail calendar shift.

Due to easier comparisons in the first half of the year, the significance of the shifted retail calendar and one less selling week in the fourth quarter, we expect revenue and profit growth to be skewed to the first half of the year.

For the first quarter, management expects operating income in the range of $65 to $70 million. This reflects revenue up mid-single digits, including an approximately one point positive impact from the retail calendar shift.

Webcast and Supplemental Financial Information

The company will discuss its financial results and long-term strategy and targets in an extended call beginning at 11:00 AM ET. The event will feature presentations and a question-and-answer session with members of the company’s executive leadership team. The event can be accessed in the Investor Relations section on AEO’s website, www.aeo-inc.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived and made available online on the company’s website.

About American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) is a leading global specialty retailer offering high-quality, on-trend clothing, accessories and personal care products at affordable prices under its American Eagle® and Aerie® brands. Our purpose is to show the world that there’s REAL power in the optimism of youth. The company operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Hong Kong and ships to approximately 80 countries worldwide through its websites. American Eagle and Aerie merchandise also is available at more than 300 international locations operated by licensees in approximately 30 countries. To learn more about AEO and the company’s commitment to Planet, People and Practices, please visit www.aeo-inc.com.

Non-GAAP Measures

This press release includes information on non-GAAP financial measures (“non-GAAP” or “adjusted”), including consolidated adjusted gross profit, operating income, net income, and net income per diluted share, excluding non-GAAP items. These financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Non-GAAP information is provided as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, or as superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that this non-GAAP information is useful for an alternate presentation of the company’s performance, when reviewed in conjunction with the company’s GAAP consolidated financial statements and provides a higher degree of transparency.

These amounts are not determined in accordance with GAAP and therefore, should not be used exclusively in evaluating the company’s business and operations. We encourage investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure and to view these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the related GAAP financial measures.

The tables included in this press release reconcile the GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures discussed above.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995

This release and related statements by management contain forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995), which represent management’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events, including first quarter and annual fiscal 2024 results as well as anticipated strategy impact on revenue growth and operating margin in 2025 and 2026. Words such as “outlook,” “estimate,” “project,” “plan,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “may,” “potential,” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. All forward-looking statements made by the company are inherently uncertain because they are based on assumptions and expectations concerning future events and are subject to change based on many important factors, some of which may be beyond the company’s control. Except as may be required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise and even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized. The following factors, in addition to the risks disclosed in Item 1A., Risk Factors, of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 28, 2023 and in any other filings that we may make with the Securities and Exchange Commission in some cases have affected, and in the future could affect, the company’s financial performance and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any of the forward-looking statements included in this release or otherwise made by management: the risk that the company’s operating, financial and capital plans may not be achieved; our inability to anticipate customer demand and changing fashion trends and to manage our inventory commensurately; seasonality of our business; our inability to achieve planned store financial performance; our inability to react to raw material cost, labor and energy cost increases; our inability to gain market share in the face of declining shopping center traffic; our inability to respond to changes in e-commerce and leverage omni-channel demands; our inability to expand internationally; difficulty with our international merchandise sourcing strategies; challenges with information technology systems, including safeguarding against security breaches; and global economic, public health, social, political and financial conditions, and the resulting impact on consumer confidence and consumer spending, as well as other changes in consumer discretionary spending habits, which could have a material adverse effect on our business, results of operations and liquidity.

AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands) (unaudited) February 3, 2024 January 28, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 354,094 $ 170,209 Short-term investments 100,000 – Merchandise inventory 640,662 585,083 Accounts receivable, net 247,934 242,386 Prepaid expenses and other 90,660 102,563 Total current assets 1,433,350 1,100,241 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,005,293 1,086,999 Property and equipment, at cost, net of accumulated depreciation 713,336 781,514 Goodwill, net 225,303 264,945 Non-current deferred income taxes 82,064 36,483 Intangible assets, net 46,109 94,536 Other assets 52,454 56,238 Total assets $ 3,557,909 $ 3,420,956 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 268,308 $ 234,340 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 284,508 337,258 Accrued compensation and payroll taxes 152,353 51,912 Unredeemed gift cards and gift certificates 66,285 67,618 Accrued income taxes and other 46,114 10,919 Other current liabilities and accrued expenses 73,604 66,901 Total current liabilities 891,172 768,948 Non-current liabilities: Non-current operating lease liabilities 901,122 1,021,200 Long-term debt, net – 8,911 Other non-current liabilities 28,856 22,734 Total non-current liabilities 929,978 1,052,845 Commitments and contingencies – – Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock – – Common stock 2,496 2,496 Contributed capital 360,378 341,775 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (16,410 ) (32,630 ) Retained earnings 2,214,159 2,137,126 Treasury stock (823,864 ) (849,604 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,736,759 1,599,163 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 3,557,909 $ 3,420,956 Current ratio 1.61 1.43

AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) GAAP Basis Fourth Quarter Ended February 3,

2024 % of

Revenue January 28,

2023 % of

Revenue Total net revenue $ 1,678,910 100.0 % $ 1,496,088 100.0 % Cost of sales, including certain buying, occupancy and warehousing expenses 1,064,324 63.4 % 988,656 66.1 % Gross profit 614,586 36.6 % 507,432 33.9 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 427,090 25.4 % 351,408 23.5 % Impairment and restructuring charges 120,420 7.1 % 22,209 1.5 % Depreciation and amortization expense 57,840 3.5 % 60,233 4.0 % Operating income 9,236 0.6 % 73,582 4.9 % Debt related charges – 0.0 % 4,655 0.3 % Interest (income) expense, net (4,961 ) -0.3 % 2,409 0.2 % Other (income), net (1,505 ) -0.1 % (4,964 ) -0.4 % Income before income taxes 15,702 1.0 % 71,482 4.8 % Provision for income taxes 9,386 0.6 % 16,891 1.2 % Net income $ 6,316 0.4 % $ 54,591 3.6 % Net income per basic share $ 0.03 $ 0.29 Net income per diluted share $ 0.03 $ 0.28 Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic 197,524 190,621 Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted 199,589 196,893 GAAP Basis Fiscal Year Ended February 3,

2024 % of

Revenue January 28,

2023 % of

Revenue Total net revenue $ 5,261,770 100.0 % $ 4,989,833 100.0 % Cost of sales, including certain buying, occupancy and warehousing expenses 3,237,192 61.5 3,244,585 65.0 % Gross profit 2,024,578 38.5 % 1,745,248 35.0 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,433,300 27.2 % 1,269,095 25.4 % Impairment and restructuring charges 141,695 2.7 % 22,209 0.4 % Depreciation and amortization expense 226,866 4.4 % 206,897 4.2 % Operating income 222,717 4.2 % 247,047 5.0 % Debt related charges – 0.0 % 64,721 1.3 % Interest (income) expense, net (6,190 ) -0.1 % 14,297 0.3 % Other (income), net (10,951 ) -0.2 % (10,465 ) -0.2 % Income before income taxes 239,858 4.5 % 178,494 3.6 % Provision for income taxes 69,820 1.3 % 53,358 1.1 % Net income $ 170,038 3.2 % $ 125,136 2.5 % Net income per basic share $ 0.87 $ 0.69 Net income per diluted share $ 0.86 $ 0.64 Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic 195,646 181,778 Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted 196,863 205,226

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 14 Weeks Ended February 3, 2024 Gross Operating Income Tax Effective Net Earnings per Profit1 Income2 Expense Tax Rate Income Diluted Share GAAP Basis $ 614,586 $ 9,236 $ 9,386 59.8 % $ 6,316 $ 0.03 % of Revenue 36.6 % 0.6 % 0.4 % Add: Impairment, Restructuring and Other Charges $ 10,950 $ 131,370 $ 115,081 $ 0.58 Tax effect of the above3 $ 16,289 (34.7 )% Non-GAAP Basis $ 625,536 $ 140,606 $ 25,675 17.5 % $ 121,397 $ 0.61 % of Revenue 37.3 % 8.4 % 7.2 %

The following footnotes relate to impairment, restructuring, and other charges recorded in the 14 weeks ended February 3, 2024: (1) $11.0 million of inventory write-down charges related to our international businesses as further described in footnote (2) below. (2) Quiet Platforms: $98.3 million of impairment and restructuring charges $40.5 million of intangible asset impairment

$39.6 million of goodwill impairment

$13.9 million of long-term asset impairment primarily related to technology which is no longer a part of the long-term strategy

$4.3 million of employee severance, based on our revised strategy for Quiet Platforms International: $10.9 million of impairment and restructuring charges $4.7 million related to Japan operating lease ROU assets and $3.6 million of Japan store property and equipment related to the exit of the Japan market

$1.3 million of Hong Kong operating lease ROU assets

$1.3 million of employee severance Additionally, we recorded $11.0 million of inventory write-down charges related to restructuring our international operations, which was recorded separately in Cost of Sales and discussed in note (1) above. Corporate: $11.2 of impairment and restructuring charges $6.0 million of employee severance related to corporate realignment

$5.2 million of other asset investment impairment related to further strategic business changes All impairments were recorded due to insufficient prospective cash flows to support the asset value. (3) The income tax impact of $16.3 million is primarily caused by the non-deductibility of goodwill impairment and international restructuring charges as well as the additional tax expense on the overall mix of earnings in jurisdictions with different tax rates.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 13 Weeks Ended January 28, 2023 Operating Debt-related Income Tax Effective Net Earnings per Income1 charges2 Expense Tax Rate Income Diluted Share GAAP Basis $ 73,582 $ 4,655 $ 16,891 23.6 % $ 54,591 $ 0.28 % of Revenue 4.9 % 3.6 % Add: Impairment and restructuring charges $ 22,209 $ 18,186 $ 0.09 Less: Debt-related charges $ (4,655 ) $ 552 $ 0.00 Tax effect of the above3 $ 8,126 1.8 % Non-GAAP Basis $ 95,791 $ – $ 25,017 25.4 % $ 73,329 $ 0.37 % of Revenue 6.4 % 4.9 %

The following footnotes relate to impairment, restructuring and debt-related charges recorded in the 13 weeks ended January 28, 2023: (1) Quiet Platforms: $3.8 million of impairment and restructuring charges $2.8 million consisting of $2.3 million of operating lease ROU asset impairment and $0.5 million of property and equipment impairment related to the closure of the Jacksonville, FL distribution center

$1.0 million of severance related to employees of that distribution center International: $8.0 million of impairment and restructuring charges $7.5 million of store impairment

$0.5 million of employee severance related to downsizing our Hong Kong retail operations U.S. and Canada: $10.4 million of impairment charges $10.4 million of impairment charges, consisting of $9.2 million of operating lease ROU assets and $1.2 million of store property and equipment” All impairments were recorded due to insufficient prospective cash flows to support the asset value. (2) $4.7 million debt related charges related primarily to the induced conversion expense on the exchange of our convertible notes. (3) The income tax impact of $8.1 million related to impairment and restructuring charges is primarily caused by the non-deductibility of the portion of the induced conversion expense associated with the Note Exchanges. Furthermore, there was additional tax expense on the overall mix of earnings in jurisdictions with different tax rates.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 53 Weeks Ended February 3, 2024 Gross Operating Income Tax Effective Net Earnings per Profit1 Income1, 2 Expense Tax Rate Income Diluted Share GAAP Basis $ 2,024,578 $ 222,717 $ 69,820 29.1 % $ 170,038 $ 0.86 % of Revenue 38.5 % 4.2 % 3.2 % Add: Impairment, Restructuring and Other Charges $ 10,950 $ 152,645 $ 129,875 $ 0.66 Tax effect of the above3 $ 22,770 (5.3 )% Non-GAAP Basis $ 2,035,528 $ 375,362 $ 92,590 23.6 % $ 299,913 $ 1.52 % of Revenue 38.7 % 7.1 % 5.7 %

The following footnotes relate to the impairment, restructuring and other charges recorded in the 53 weeks ended February 3, 2024: (1) $11.0 million of inventory write-down charges related to our international businesses as further described in footnote (2) below. (2) Quiet Platforms: $119.6 million of impairment, restructuring, and other charges $40.5 million of intangible asset impairment

$39.6 million of goodwill impairment

$24.7 million of long-term asset impairment primarily related to technology which is no longer a part of the long-term strategy

$9.9 million of employee severance based on our revised strategy for Quiet Platforms

$4.9 million of contract related charges International: $10.9 million of impairment and restructuring charges $4.7 million related to Japan operating lease ROU assets and $3.6 million of Japan store property and equipment related to the exit of the Japan market

$1.3 million of Hong Kong operating lease ROU assets

$1.3 million of employee severance Additionally, we recorded $11.0 million of inventory write-down charges related to restructuring our international operations, which was recorded separately in Cost of Sales and discussed in note (1) above. Corporate: $11.2 million of impairment and restructuring charges $6.0 million of employee severance related to corporate realignment

$5.2 million of other asset investment impairment related to further strategic business changes All impairments were recorded due to insufficient prospective cash flows to support the asset value. (3) The income tax impact of $22.8 million is primarily caused by the non-deductibility of goodwill impairment and international restructuring charges as well as the additional tax expense on the overall mix of earnings in jurisdictions with different tax rates.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 52 Weeks Ended January 28, 2023 Operating Debt-related Income Tax Effective Net Earnings per Income(1) charges(2) Expense Tax Rate Income Diluted Share GAAP Basis $ 247,047 $ 64,721 $ 53,358 29.9 % $ 125,136 $ 0.64 % of Revenue 5.0 % Add: Impairment and restructuring charges 22,209 18,221 $ 0.09 Less: Debt-related charges $ – $ (64,721 ) 49,679 $ 0.24 Tax effect of the above3 $ 19,030 (2.6 )% Non-GAAP Basis $ 269,256 $ – $ 72,388 27.3 % $ 193,036 $ 0.97 % of Revenue 5.4 % 3.9 %

