Alset Capital Inc. Announces Closing of Fully Subscribed $6M Non-Brokered Private Placement

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – March 22, 2024) – Alset Capital Inc. (TSXV: KSUM) (“Alset” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that it has completed the second tranche of its non-brokered private placement of units of the Company (the “Units“) at a price of $0.15 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,222,627.05 (the “Offering“). Together with the Company’s closing of the first tranche of the Offering, the Company has raised an aggregate of $6,000,000 through the Offering.

Each Unit is comprised of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company (each, a “Common Share“) and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each, whole warrant, a “Warrant“). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one (1) additional Common Share (each, a “Warrant Share“) at a price of $0.25 per Warrant Share for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance.

In connection with closing of the second tranche of the Offering, the Company paid finders’ fees of approximately $36,919.99 and issued an aggregate of 223,565 Common Share purchase warrants (the “Finders’ Warrants“) to eligible finders. Each Finders’ Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one (1) Common Share (each, a “Finders’ Warrant Share“) at a price of $0.15 per Finders’ Warrant Share for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance.

The Company intends on using the net proceeds from the Offering for capital expenditures, working capital and general corporate purposes.

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four (4) months plus one (1) day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

On behalf of Alset Capital Inc.

“Morgan Good“

Morgan Good

Chief Executive Officer

About Alset Capital Inc.

Alset Capital Inc. is an investment issuer that is focused on investment in diversified industries such as technology, healthcare, industrial, special situations, operating businesses through both debt and equity using cash resource or shares in its capital. The Company is led by an experienced, entrepreneurial group of executives having a diverse industry and capital markets background.

Cautionary Note regarding Forward-Looking Statements

