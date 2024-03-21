A pioneering European company has introduced a groundbreaking range of soft, chewable pet food supplements (“Chews”) to the European market, marking a significant innovation in pet care.

Flensburg, Germany–(Newsfile Corp. – March 20, 2024) – These chews support pets’ health while offering a tasty, palatable alternative to traditional supplements. They are only made with natural ingredients and real meat or fish.

Anicare Unveils Revolutionary Joint Care Chews for Pets Across Europe

Since launching in 2020, Anicare has continuously aimed to enrich pet nutrition through products catering to pet tastes and health needs. “Chews” extends this vision by offering “Joint Care” for improved joint health and specialized digestive and overall well-being formulas. “Tummy Care” is designed to support digestive health, while “Vital Complex” aims to bolster general well-being and ensure pets receive a holistic approach to nutrition and care.

Produced exclusively in Europe, Anicare’s products meet strict quality and safety standards. This commitment ensures that the products contribute to local economies and have a minimal environmental impact. The chewable format of these tasty treats makes it easier for pet owners to ensure their pets get the nutrients they need, with the added appeal of real meat or fish that pets naturally prefer.

Understanding the importance of customer satisfaction, Anicare backs its products with a 30-day money-back guarantee. This policy reflects the company’s confidence in its products and dedication to the happiness of its customers and their pets.

Pet owners interested in learning more about Anicare and the new “Chews” are invited to visit the official website or follow the brand on Facebook for the latest updates and information on their range of products.

Contact Info:

Name: Marc C.

Email: support@anicare.eu

Organization: Anicare

Website: https://anicare.eu

